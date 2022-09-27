A coalition of contractors, developers, labor, trade groups and corporations, have launched an initiative called “Everybody Builds,” to improve the diversity of workers in the city’s construction industry.
It marks the first time such a group has come together to work towards a goal of diversifying an industry that activists have criticized and protested against for many years. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 figures about 5.1% of construction workers in the U.S. were Black and about one in 10 were women.
For years activists in Philadelphia, such as the late Cecil B. Moore, have said that Black people and women have been systematically shut out of union construction jobs. These jobs, such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers, pay as much as $30 an hour.
Together, the groups representing Everybody Builds expect to generate $10 billion in construction and development in the Philadelphia in the next decade. Collaborating partners include the Bellwether District/Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council (a coalition of more than 50 labor unions), Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council or Carpenters, General Building Contractors Association, the 76ers, Campus Apartments, Mosaic Development Partners, University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medicine, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Temple University.
The initiative will also identify diverse businesses that are seeking to grow and support these businesses with access to capital, bonding, estimating and insurance and help them identify and connect to contracting opportunities led by collaborating partners in the program.
“I am thrilled that Hilco Redevelopment Partners is among the founding members of the Everybody Builds program. This program will offer new potential and opportunity to diversify Philadelphia’s construction industry by establishing new processes and partnering with institutions already working towards this same goal,” said Jasmine Sessoms, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Hilco Redevelopment Partners and chair of Everybody Builds. “A program like this will have a meaningful impact on all development in the city of Philadelphia. I am excited to see how this reshapes the workforce pipeline for the city as a whole, especially at The Bellwether District.”
In the past, companies have invested in programs focused on individual projects, Sessoms said, which has resulted in some short-term success.
In order to achieve its goals, Everybody Builds, will focus on four areas:
Labor and Talent: The program will support existing union affiliated workforce and apprentice programs and work with diverse chambers, human services groups, entrepreneurial programs to provide financial services, networking and other support for workers.
Contractors: Everybody Builds will recruit and pre-qualify diverse contractors and subcontractors and determine their capacity-building needs to compete for upcoming programs and partner with other groups and lenders to help meet those needs.
Developers and institutions: The group will work to help the through marketing and networking efforts and make direct connections between qualified contractors and developers and institutions.
Collaboration and communication: Everybody Builds is committed to transparency to ensure a seamless experience for investors, partners and clients.
The program is modeled after HIRE360, a Chicago-based non-profit that helps minorities, women and veterans, especially in underserved neighborhoods, find careers in the building trades.
Everybody Builds will also work with Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity, a partnership between the Economy League of Philadelphia, the city of Philadelphia and more than a dozen area institutions, which seeks to help minority, women and other historically disadvantaged business owners to get contracts with anchor institutions such as hospitals, universities and corporations.
“Everybody Builds presents a unique forum to through which we can collaborate, support capacity building, and ensure that our construction sector reflects the values of diversity, equity and inclusion that we uphold,” said Ryan N. Boyer, business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council. “Through our Pre-Apprentice programs, extensive outreach to communities across Philadelphia, and our focus on providing opportunities for our members, the Philadelphia Building and Construction and Trade and our more than 50 member local unions, have dedicated themselves to ensuring that Philadelphia’s union workforce is representative of our region’s population.”
