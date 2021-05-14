Jenea Robinson opened Marsh + Mane almost three years ago with the mission of offering a comfortable space for women to purchase their natural hair care supplies.
She realized the beauty supply stores she typically frequented did not offer a welcoming shopping experience for African-American women.
“The beauty supply experience has not typically been a very positive one or an affirming space for Black women, so I wanted to create an environment that was all of those things,” Robinson said.
“So that was how the vision came into place. I wanted Marsh + Mane to be a place where people could walk in and learn about products from people who actually use them, who are knowledgeable about the products. I didn't want people to feel anxious when they walk in, like they often do in traditional beauty supply stores.”
She stepped down from her position as director of public relations at Visit Philadelphia to focus on her business venture.
Robinson named her business Marsh + Mane in reference to the time when her family drove through a swamp to get to their great-grandmother’s house in Longwood, North Carolina, and she fell in love with her ancestral home.
She’s been operating the hair and lifestyle boutique located at 4th and South Streets since 2018. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and retailers were forced to close due to government regulations, Robinson pivoted to focus on online sales.
She had to change store hours and make a shift in operations once Marsh + Mane reopened in June 2020. Prior to the pandemic, the store was known for hosting workshops and hair care tutorials.
“We had to stop doing our in store events,” Robinson said. “That was a big part of our brand.”
The store is stocked with a curated selection of products including body washes, candles, facial products, soaps, shea butters, beard and hair care items.
While Marsh + Mane offers well-established hair care brands, products from small, independent Black vendors also grace store shelves.
“I think it is important to give them shelf space, even if it’s in small quantities, to help some of these brands get exposure,” said Robinson, who is 36.
She said many customers gravitate toward the smaller brands because they like to try something new.
The shop also features a Marsh + Mane branded line of clays, natural body butters and oils.
For Robinson, being a retailer of beauty supplies has come with some challenges.
“The most challenging part has been trying to educate our people about the importance of buying Black and supporting Black businesses within the beauty supply industry specifically,” she explained.
“We talk about it a lot across other industries and it's important for everyone, but in this industry specifically it’s very important for our dollars to go towards Black-owned businesses.”
The Howard University alum is also trying to overcome the mindset of people thinking Marsh + Mane is a just a one-time destination for purchasing gifts.
“This is not a speciality space," she said.
I think that people look at it and they come in and they feel like this is a one-time shop. I’m just trying to break down this wall with certain people in the community and say this is a place where you can come in and buy your edge control every week. You don’t just have to come here when you have to buy a gift for someone."
“On the flip side of that is having people walk in and just be completely blown away. A couple weeks ago, a little girl was in here with her mom and on the way out I heard her say, ‘I really like this spot. I want to come back here to shop again',” Robinson recalled.
"That is always the most heartwarming because that is I what I want people to feel. I want people to walk in and say 'this is my beauty supply store. This is where I want to shop'.”
Information box
Jenea Robinson
Former position
Director of public relations, Visit Philadelphia
Current position
Owner of Marsh + Mane
Affiliations
Member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
