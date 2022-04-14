Della Clark, president of The Enterprise Center is seeking to raise $50 million for the Innovate Capital Growth Fund to address the capital gap faced by numerous minority and women owned businesses in the mid-Atlantic region.
With the launch of the fund, TEC becomes the first Minority Business Development Agency Business Center in the country to have both a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and an Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) under one roof.
“The SBA’s (Small Business Administration’s) SBIC program was founded in 1958 and has been one of the most successful federal programs ever for the benefit of U.S. small businesses,” said Clark who is a founding partner of Innovate Capital. “But these benefits have not always flowed to minority and women-owned businesses. This is due primarily to structural inequities and a lack of access to generational wealth, especially for business owners of color. Our fund is aimed directly at this problem, providing capital for these businesses to scale operations and unlock generational wealth for themselves.”
The fund is being managed by Clark, Bob Palmer, formerly a managing director of CMS Mezzanine and Blessy Thomas who has more than 15 years of experience in finance and marketing. The initiative will take equity stakes in participating businesses rather than issuing grants or loans.
Clark also highlighted the need for small businesses to receive contract opportunities during a launch event at TEC headquarters in West Philadelphia.
“We need to make sure that these businesses have predictable income — predictable opportunity so that they can pay a return on their investment and we help them grow top line on their balance sheet and bottom line profitability,” Clark said.
TEC officials were joined by representatives from the SBA, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), local elected officials and leaders from some of the region’s largest corporate and financial institutions to mark the historic moment.
“The MBDA is committed to the hard work of enabling businesses to raise equity capital. This is a historic achievement for a woman-led, minority venture capital fund — a type of financing not easily obtainable for many minority businesses,” said Miguel Estién, MBDA acting national director. “We’re excited to see the Philadelphia MBDA Business Center become the first SBIC within our network. It is our hope that this fund creates a blueprint and acts as a catalyst for other minority investment funds to pursue SBIC licenses.”
Bailey DeVries, associate administrator of the SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation, discussed how funds like Innovation Capital have an opportunity to support companies by providing equity.
She said the SBA provided more than $1.1 trillion in financial assistance to small businesses due to the impact of COVID-19.
“Many of us know that many of the businesses that needed capital most were left behind or did not receive capital as quickly as they needed it and were frequently in communities across the country that were Black and brown,” DeVries said.
“We have an opportunity ahead of ourselves to address this and make sure that this type of situation doesn’t occur again in the future. But we need to strengthen our community banking system and we also need to strengthen relationships and networks for access to other types of capital or patient capital like what Innovate is here to do today — to provide that access to the full stack of capital,” she said. “So these businesses can endure and have strong balance sheets so that they can weather the storm.”
The fund is geared toward small businesses that have $2 million to $20 million in revenue that have a track record of revenue growth, a strong management team and identifiable growth opportunities.
The fund’s current commitments of approximately $14 million are from some of the region’s largest companies, institutions and banks and private equity groups including Bank of America, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Customers Bank, Delaware Valley Regional Economic Development Fund, Firstrust Bank, Forman Family Foundation, Independence Blue Cross, FS Investments, NewSpring Capital, Spring Point Partners, Republic Bank, Univest Bank & Trust and TEC. Independence, FS Investments and Bank of America have each committed $1 million to the effort.
“We need to do more to equal the playing field, to fully unlock the potential of minority owned businesses and as a result strengthen our regional economy,” said Steve Fera, senior vice president of public affairs at Independence.
“Our business and civic communities must come together to make more capital available to these companies, so that’s why Independence was one of the first to step forward and invest in the Innovate Capital Growth Fund through the Independence Blue Cross Foundation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.