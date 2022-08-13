Six years ago, when Charise N. Wilson found herself in between jobs, she decided to start a business, so she invested $500 to buy cleaning supplies and create a limited liability corporation (LLC) called Divas Cleaning & Laundry Services.
Today, Wilson, 43, works for a federal agency and operates her business part-time. Most of her clients are individuals, families who are busy working full-time and some have their own business too. Many are married couples.
“I always wanted to have my own business, but I wanted to be in a line of business with a small overhead that fulfills a need,” said Wilson, who lives in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. “When I show up, clients are happy to see me.”
Wilson said she has a passion for cleaning.
Currently, the business generates between $5,000 and $7,000 a year. “My sales are growing every year,” Wilson said. “I’ve retained most of my clients and put them on a schedule.”
Typically for new customers Wilson provides a consultation and starts off with a special price for the kitchen and bathroom.
“That allows me to get a lay of house,” Wilson said. But Divas Cleaning Services also provides dusting, vacuuming, and power washing for decks, patios and aluminum siding.
Right now she is the only employee. “As my business expands, I want to provide opportunities for employment,” Wilson said, so she contracts out when she needs extra help.
One of her colleagues, Rayshod Helton, 33, has both used her service and also works for Wilson occasionally.
“Charise provides absolutely stellar customer service every single time,” Helton said. “She does an exquisite job at cleaning. She does everything in a professional manner and setting. She ensures that when she leaves there is a not a spot or stain in sight.”
According to Wilson, she has utilized the services of the African American Chamber of Commerce, of which she is a member, and the Small Business Administration, who assigned her a mentor when she first opened the business.
She said that the chamber staff is a sounding board for business ideas, encouraging her to work on marketing, social media presence.
For example, one of her goals is to create her own line of cleaning products.
“Not everyone can afford the service. Some people want to do it themselves,” said Wilson who graduated from Eastern University with as associate’s degree in business administration in 2018. She is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in business administration at the same school.
“My goals are expansion, acquiring contracts for steady work and longer periods of time, such as commercial contracts,” Wilson said. “I want to cultivate strong and prosperous business relationships and give back to the community. I want Divas Cleaning Services to provide scholarships for education and grants to help other businesses in the near future.”
Divas Cleaning is based in Philadelphia. For more information, call 215-809-3369 or go to the: www.divascleaning.com.
Wilson’s colleague Helton said: “Her consultations set the tone for the level of cleaning that has to be done. She brings her uniqueness to the cleaning service. She is very polite and very professional. I don’t care what kind of stain it is she gets it out.”
Entrepreneurs are selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
