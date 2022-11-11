Political leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Sweet Nina’s at Reading Terminal Market, the culmination of years of hard work by co-owner and founder Nina Bryan.
“When passion meets opportunity, jump for it,” she said. “Don’t let anyone stop you.”
Attendees at the event included Bryan’s husband and co-owner, Glenn Bryan, as well as her siblings, children and grandchildren. U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and City Councilmember Mark Squilla were also in attendance to share a few words and take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Sweet Nina’s is a Philadelphia business that specializes in variations of banana pudding, working with a family recipe passed down from Bryan’s parents.
“Sweet Nina’s twist on the classic Southern dessert incorporates seasonal flavors to provide a creamy, sweet treat for customers,” according to a news release from the business.
Evans highlighted his own love for Sweet Nina’s banana pudding and said that the spot was sending a message to the city.
“I want to say thank you … for what you do … because we need good entrepreneurship … It is extremely important for the market, for the city and the nation to see the building of small, Black businesses. I’m on the small business committee. So this is what we look for. But it’s a feeling of hope that you (get) … when you hear the story of her and her husband and her family.”
Squilla pointed out that the hard work that Bryan has put into her dessert spot throughout the years is a great source of inspiration to other burgeoning entrepreneurs.
“Thank you for what you’re doing. Thank you for the opportunity that you are giving others to see that this is possible. Keep up the great work and keep up the great pudding. The city of Philadelphia is better for that. So congratulations and great job,” he said.
Looking back, Nina Bryan said she didn’t always plan on starting her own business; previously she had spent years working in the corporate world. It wasn’t until she went to a community meeting and shared a dinner with Jeff Brown, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, when inspiration would strike.
“(Brown) had one taste of our banana pudding that I’ve been making for years and years and years at our annual family New Year’s Day breakfast. (He) said, ‘You got to put that out here.’ That was his recommendation. … (So then) it turned from a hobby to a business.”
Bryan would go on to introduce her budding banana pudding business to the then-manager of Reading Terminal Market, Anuj Gupta, who helped shepherd Sweet Nina’s into the market’s day cart program in 2017, giving the business an opportunity to win the eyes and stomachs of a wide variety of Philadelphians.
Once the day cart was in place, business at Sweet Nina’s grew at a rapid pace, as word of mouth pushed the “dessertery” into a higher stratosphere. In 2019, the business’ banana pudding would be named the best pudding in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Magazine, to name just one of many accolades that Sweet Nina’s would go on to receive over the years.
With demand growing by the day, Bryan eventually came to work with the current CEO and GM of the market, Annie Allman, to lay down roots and put up a permanent stand. Bryan said that although many of her friends and family members were pushing her to make the move sooner, she felt that ultimately the wait was worth it to get to this point.
“Sometimes you just gotta wait. We are so anxious at trying to achieve that goal that we really, really don’t take the time to stop and just look at all the beauty and all the things coming your way along the way,” Nina Bryan said.
Looking back at the twists and turns in her career, Bryan said her parents were key to getting her to this point in her dessert spot’s journey.
“I’m from a family of entrepreneurs. My dad and mom (had the) store in Georgia, (they) always told us, ‘Don’t ever let someone tell you no. You have the strength, you have the skills, you have your God given gift. Do your best and take your time. Get a good education, it’ll be just fine.’ … When I look back on that, it’s so true. It’s never too late. Don’t limit yourself by using your age or any (other) agenda. It doesn’t matter, because if it’s for you, it will be nice.”
Ultimately, as Nina Bryan looked at her family, friends, co-workers, and community members gathered in celebration of her dream’s realization, she said she felt “amazingly good.”
“Sometimes our journeys, all of our journeys are different. But for me, a journey is more than going to get to the destination,” Bryan said. “But just take the time, as I try to do every day, to be in that moment, to just enjoy and find the good and see the good all along the way. Because it’s not the journey. It’s all the beautiful things and the beautiful people that you need a lot of, God knows.”
