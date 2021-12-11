Rhonda Bettis
Citizens Bank has named Rhonda Bettis as retail director for Greater Philadelphia. In this capacity, she leads the bank’s efforts to extend and deepen its relationships with retail customers in this key market.
A 17-year banking veteran, Bettis has served in progressively responsible leadership roles at Capital One, most recently as head of Market Operations. Prior to Capital One she held a role as consumer market manager for Bank of America.
Jannie Blackwell
The African American Museum in Philadelphia has appointed former City Councilmember Jannie Blackwell to the Board of Directors. She will serve a four-year board term.
During her tenure in City Council, she led legislation for Philadelphia to divest from South Africa and strengthen Philadelphia’s role in ending apartheid. Blackwell also served as a board member for Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and co-founded the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs.
Kevin Dow
The Board of Managers of the Regional Foundation LLC has appointed Kevin Dow as its first executive director. He is a long-term resident of the Philadelphia region, with decades of finance, philanthropy, and community and economic development experience.
To accept this new position, Dow is stepping down as vice president of operations for the Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia. He will officially begin his position as Regional Foundation executive director on Dec. 1.
Isaiah Thomas
The African American Museum in Philadelphia has appointed City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, At Large, to the Board of directors. He will serve a four-year term.
Thomas serves as chair of the Streets Committee and vice-chair of the Children and Youth Committee. He also sits on Appropriations, Disabled and Persons with Special Needs, Education, Creative Economy, Legislative Oversight, Parks and Recreation, Public Health, Public Safety and Technology Committees.
Leslie M. Walker
The Philadelphia 76ers has named Leslie M. Walker as its new executive director of the Sixers Youth Foundation (SYF).
She will lead the day-to-day operations of the SYF with management over partnership development, community engagement, financial budgeting and planning in addition to fundraising and event strategy.
Prior to joining the 76ers, Walker worked served in multiple leadership roles over four-plus years with the Free Library of Philadelphia, most recently as interim director.
Before joining the Free Library, she served in executive roles at the Please Touch Museum and Philadelphia Safe and Sound and in consulting roles with the Philadelphia Foundation and Centennial Parkside CDC.
Priscilla Wallace
Priscilla Wallace has been named head of Supplier Diversity for Wells Fargo.
In her new role, she leads a team of supplier diversity professionals to build relationships within the communities Wells Fargo serves through the development, inclusion, and utilization of certified minority, women, LGBTQ, veteran, disability-owned and small business enterprises.
She joins Wells Fargo from Foodbuy – Compass Group, where she was vice president of supplier diversity since 2016.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
