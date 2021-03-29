Mark and Tia El have been generating a sweet buzz ever since they brought their baked goods to the Reading Terminal Market.
The couple are the co-owners of Sweet T’s Bakery which serves up a variety of sweet potato baked goods such as sweet potato pie, sweet potato pound cake and sweet potato cheesecake.
Customers have been flocking to their day cart at the market since they set up shop last October.
"From a business standpoint it's actually great," said Tia El, a 47-year-old South Philadelphia native.
"It's allowed us to meet so many different people from different nationalities from all across the world. It's been a blessing being here."
Sweet T’s is believed to be the first Black-owned bakery in the market’s history.
"It means a whole lot," Tia El said, as she reflected on being market's first African American bakery owner.
“We’re very humble and grateful. Every time I sit and think about it, tears roll down my eyes. I’m still trying to take this all in. We get so much support and positive feedback from everyone. It’s extremely overwhelming.”
Mark El takes pride in knowing that he and his wife are making history at the market
“We became trailblazers,” said the 55-year-old North Philadelphia native.
“This is the first time ever that there has been a Black-owned bakery in the history of this market in 128 years.”
Tia El started baking pies years ago and family and friends eventually encouraged her to pursue business ownership. Her sweet potato pies are inspired by her grandmother’s recipe. Tia El said she started adding other ingredients and she put her own twist on it, like a graham cracker crust.
“When I was making them for my family and friends everybody always said that they’re so good you should go into business,” she said.
“So when we found the opportunity we just went for it and we’ve been blessed ever since we opened up.”
The Els first opened Sweet T’s Bakery in South Philadelphia in 2014. The couple closed their brick and mortar location in 2018 to pursue business in new neighborhoods through a food truck. However, Tia El said they always aspired to have a spot in the market. They have been applying for a commercial location for about a year.
Sweet T's Bakery has been rather successful since joining Reading Terminal Market through the Day Cart program in October 2020. The business is currently only open on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We sell out every single day since we've been here," Tia El said.
She said that their focus on specializing in sweet potato pie helps set them apart.
"In our culture, people usually have the pie around the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years," she said.
"But we offer sweet potato pie all year long, so that's difference between us and a lot of other bakeries."
Now they're gearing up to move into a permanent space mid-April at the intersection of Avenues C and 12 in the market. Sweet T's will move into the space formerly occupied by Metropolitan Bakery which now sells its full line of product through The Pennsylvania General Store.
The bakery will operate five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, and grow to be open daily by fall.
Sweet T’s serves up cakes and pies by the slice, as well three-inch personal pies. Whole cakes and pies will be available for purchase in-store or online through Mercato. The bakery also offers four signature drinks including strawberry iced tea, strawberry lemonade, regular lemonade and iced tea.
“Tia and Mark bring a fresh, new concept that the Market has never seen before and we are so excited to share these flavors with our marketgoers,” said Annie Allman, CEO and general manager of the Reading Terminal Market.
