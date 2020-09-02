We Tha Plug has launched a virtual incubator for underrepresented founders in the tech space
CEO Luis Martinez said the issue goes beyond Black and Latino founders receiving less than 2% of venture capital funding in the U.S.
“That is a serious issue and we need to solve that, however, when I speak to most founders the issue is not necessarily that," said Martinez, whose San Diego, California-based company leads a global membership platform of more than 200 members in the startup, tech and innovation space spanning five continents.
"The issue is actually being sustainable and actually learning how to build a business. Venture capital in my opinion should be the very last option. We don’t have the luxury of going the family route where we can go to our grandmothers or aunts and say, ‘Hey, can you give us $300K to start our business?’ and so we must master the fundamentals.”
We Tha Incubator will focus on four areas, including bridging the gap between ideation and raising capital; providing coaching and mentoring to founders; eliminating the lack of access to ecosystem networks, technical and engineering challenges; and providing training on the fundamentals of building a startup company.
"The necessity of the incubator is to really teach folks the fundamentals of how to build a successful startup from scratch (with) no venture capital," Martinez said.
The incubator will be housed on the We Tha Plug's global membership platform. The program will utilize a curriculum taught by experts in the tech ecosystem including Brandon Andrews, co-founder of Gauge; Angel Rich, founder of The Wealth Factory and McKeever (Mac) Conwell, an early stage tech investor. The 12-week program runs Sept. 22 through Dec. 17. Sessions run for two hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with two fireside chats held on Wednesdays.
Since its inception in June 2019, We Tha Plug has provided in-person meetings, programming and webinars to its growing community.
Christiana Russell, partner and chief operating officer at We Tha Plug, said the incubator is built on a community-based approach.
“What sets us apart is that we take a holistic approach to what we do,” she said.
“The reason why the founders kept coming to We Tha Plug even though they were enrolled in high level incubators or accelerators is because we provide a community. That is something that is lacking."
"The other component is the wellness piece — that therapeutic component that allows people to feel safe in opening up and sharing the challenges of their journey," Russell continued. "That is crucial to the success of one scaling their company."
We Tha Plug is currently accepting applications for the first cohort of 10 participants. The incubator is open to early-stage companies who have been working on an idea but cannot figure out the next steps; founders who have applied to accelerators or incubators and have been denied, or founders seeking to strengthen their network within the startup and tech ecosystem.
Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sept. 4. To apply, visit https://www.wethaplug.com
