Common Ground located at 1635 Market, business partners from left, James Burks, Chief Operations Officer, Dominique Landry, Executive Officer and Sherman Washington, Chief Financial Officer. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
August is National Black Business Month, an opportunity to shine a light on those working to bolster their communities with their energy and expertise in enterprise. While big name corporations dominate everyday life, the lifeblood of neighborhoods flow through everyday citizens who run shops and brands from small storefronts or even their own homes.
Few who start out as entrepreneurs know everything they need before welcoming new customers. There are lots of regulations to follow, forms to complete, and usually some licenses to purchase in Philadelphia prior to opening doors or sites. This can be challenging to start-ups that don’t have the funding to retain lawyers or business experts who can navigate these hurdles.
Common Ground Management helps start-ups and smaller businesses handle these finer details related to opening and growing their enterprises. Started by three Black St. Joseph’s University graduates, the company has found thousands of clients that cannot access professional resources or may not qualify for government programs.
The trio initially wanted to open a sneaker reselling business in Philadelphia. As they got started in 2011, they realized there was a greater need for business support in the city. The folks they were meeting at events to promote their sneaker store wanted to work with them to help launch their own companies.
“The underlying current was we could do more,” recalled co-founder James Burks. “Due to the events I think we figured out we can be of service to our community.”
Burks started Common Ground with former roommates Dominque Landry and Sherman Washington. Launching the company in 2012, they harnessed a new tool to meet and interact with clients: social media. Platforms gave them an opportunity to not only display their expertise but open direct channels of communication with prospective business owners.
“With social media, one thing that has added to our company is customer care and being accessible,” Washington said. “A lot of times, a lot of tech companies lose that customer care and accessibility. Here, we try to curate different products to make sure our clients can access us.”
Common Ground realizes some of their clients are starting businesses as side hustles or passion projects, often putting in hours after working shifts at their regular jobs. During the start of the pandemic, the company continued to put out content, encouraging clients to be prepared for government relief programs. While many firms who hired outside experts benefited from PPP and other government aid packages, Common Ground tried to make them accessible to everyone.
“For us, what we’ve done on the social media front is take the information that was otherwise packed away in a box and make it available to the average person, and access it in a way they can understand it,” Burks said. “That void of having access to that knowledge and understanding it, what that information is trying to tell you was, I think, an Achilles heel in our community.”
Clients like Crystal Bailey have relied on Common Ground’s guidance to build their brands. As founder of Black Is LLC, she has worked with them on policy and regulations, helping her stay updated on changes from new laws.
“There’s a lot of things you don’t know your business needs until you’re in it,” she said. “[Common Ground] has the proper tools to help you start, help you grow, and sustain.”
