Born out of the pandemic when many businesses were hurting, the Comcast RISE program provided grants, marketing and technology packages to ease the pain for minority and female entrepreneurs.
Comcast Corp. recently announced the program will open another round of funding between June 1 and June 30, for 100 $5,000 grants, along with marketing and technology resources. Interested business owners should go to the website: www.ComcastRISE.com. RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.
To help promote the program, Comcast held a meeting with Haverford Avenue Business Association, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware hosted by DuBose Printing and Business Services in West Philadelphia. It was broadcast on WURD Radio.
Among those present were Bret Perkins Sr., Comcast senior vice president/government and external affairs; Dan Bonelli, senior vice president of the Comcast Freedom Region; Regina Hairston, president/CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE; William Nasir, president of the Haverford Avenue Business Association; City Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District; and state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd District.
Comcast volunteers also canvassed the business corridor to inform businesses about the opportunity.
Donna DuBose Miller, the owner of Dubose Printing, is a recipient of a Comcast RISE grant. She used the funds to hire a part-time production worker.
Miller, 63, started the business in her home 30 years ago, when it earned $10,000 in the first year of operation. Today, DuBose Printing, which provides printing services to churches, schools, fraternities and sororities, has six employees and annual sales of about $500,000 a year. It is also a union shop.
“It’d been a long journey and we had to make a lot of sacrifices,” Miller said.
Since 2020, the Comcast RISE program has met its goal of helping 13,000 business nation owned by women and people of color, including $2 million in grants to 200 small businesses in the Philadelphia area. Another 400 received the marketing and technology packages, Perkins said.
“I heard inspiring stories of resilience and passion for the work they had chosen to dedicate themselves and oftentimes their families to,” Perkins said. “So I am more than thrilled to that today we have another chapter to add to the narrative.”
The Comcast RISE program is part of the company’s $1 billion Project UP initiative to advance digital equity, he said.
According to Jennifer Bilotti, a Comcast spokesperson, the marketing and technology packages include marketing consultations and commercials, along with software, free internet service from Comcast Business and things like iPads.
Last year, Comcast hosted all of the RISE grant recipients at the Wells Fargo for a reception.
According to Jones, who represents parts of West Philadelphia, Comcast has offered a number of services to the community, such as Internet Essentials, a low-cost internet services for disadvantages customers; Lift Zones at community centers, which provides free internet access; and PHLConnectED which offers free internet services in the School District of Philadelphia.
“Comcast’s involvement in Philadelphia didn’t start with the pandemic, and it didn’t end there either,” Jones said.
Based in Philadelphia, Comcast is a global media and technology company that owns several well-known brands, including Comcast Business, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Peacock, Universal Filmed Entertainment, Universal Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios and Xfinity. Its streaming businesses have about 57 million customers.
