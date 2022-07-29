Renee Harris, a former educator who operates STEM Prep Academy on East Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia, said payroll is her biggest expense, so she is using a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE program to help pay her staff.
The vision and mission of STEM Prep Academy is to introduce pre-school and kindergarten-aged students to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), in hopes that they are more likely to develop an interest in further study of STEM fields, Harris said.
The school serves children ages 2 to 6 in preschool and kindergarten.
“I am excited and grateful to be a Comcast RISE Investment Fund grantee,” Harris said. “STEM education is my passion, more specifically bridging the gap of enrollment in STEM fields.”
STEM Prep Academy is one of 100 small businesses in the Philadelphia area, owned by women and people of color that received grants of $10,000 totaling $1 million on July 26.
Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, is an initiative of Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp., designed to advance digital equity and improve opportunity.
Last year, Comcast RISE gave out $1 million in grants to entrepreneurs in Philadelphia and Chester. The program also donated more than 700 service packages to businesses in Greater Philadelphia.
“Itz was born out of the pandemic where we saw that small businesses were really getting pinched. Small businesses owned by people of color were getting disproportionately impacted,” said Jennifer Bilotta, a Comcast spokeswoman. “We are hoping to support small businesses that are vital to our community and help them not only recover from the pandemic but help them get their feet under them and drive.”
According to Bilotta, Comcast RISE offered service packages that included marketing consultations and commercials. It also offered technology packages with free internet service from Comcast Business, along with software and hardware such as iPads.
“We wanted to help, so we started with the service package awards, giving those out marketing packages by our advertising arm or technology packages from Comcast Business,” Bilotta said. “There are no expectations, but we hope that those who are getting technology packages see the benefit of our services.”
Nationwide, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services for more than 9,500 entrepreneurs in about 700 cities and more than 30 states.
Comcast RISE projects that it will benefit about 13,000 businesses throughout the U.S. It also provides all the businesses with access to Ureeka, a business platform that offers mentoring, web marketing and training.
“When we launched Comcast RISE in 2020, we knew a profound need existed in the communities we service,” said Dennis Mathew, Comcast regional senior vice president. “Two and a half years later, we have seen firsthand how resources from Comcast RISE benefit small business.”
Comcast Corp. is a global media and technology company that owns well-known brands, such as Comcast Business, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Peacock, Universal Filmed Entertainment, Universal Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios and Xfinity. Its streaming businesses have 57 million customers.
For more information and applications to apply for grants or marketing and technology services, go to the website: www.ComcastRISE.com.
