Dalila Wilson-Scott has been promoted to executive vice president and chief diversity officer at Comcast, where she will oversee all diversity, equity and inclusion activities for the corporation.
“Dalila is a fantastic leader and passionate advocate and supporter of our corporate social responsibility efforts, which have been at the heart of our company for decades,” said Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts.
“In her new role, she will build on our strong foundation, partnering with leadership teams across our organization to continue to make our company and culture more inclusive, and to help us drive substantive change.”
Since joining Comcast, Wilson-Scott has led the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and community impact work. She will continue to spearhead the company's charitable giving and philanthropic strategy, including Comcast NBCUniversal’s $100 million commitment to advance social justice and equality. She has also been deeply involved in the company’s digital equity efforts.
Prior to joining Comcast, Wilson-Scott spent more than 16 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she served as head of global philanthropy and president of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. In that role, she led the firm’s corporate social responsibility strategy, philanthropic initiatives, and employee engagement and volunteerism, while helping to set the overall corporate responsibility strategy. She previously served in the firm’s Corporate Merger Office as a member of the team managing the integration of JPMorgan Chase and Bank One.
In addition to serving on the boards of Welcome America, Inc. and Box.org, Wilson-Scott is a member of the Executive Leadership Council. She previously served as a member of the Committee for Economic Development and the Advisory Council of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.
Wilson-Scott has been named one of the “Most Powerful Women in Cable” by CablefaxMagazine, one of the “Most Powerful Women in Business” by Black Enterprise, and an “Innovative Rising Star: Building Communities” by Forbes.
She earned an MBA in finance and management from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University’s College of Arts and Science.
