After the pandemic hit and Chanda Anderson had to close her hair salon for four months, she started applying for grant funding from various organizations.
She was the recipient of a 2021 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. The initiative provides grant funding to small businesses owned by people of color including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, and women.
“I was very grateful that they had this opportunity for a business like mine,” said Anderson, who owns Chanda’s Hair Studio and Uptown Hair Studio in Cedarbrook.
“I was very happy because it helped my business tremendously. It helped me with my bills. I was behind because being a hair stylist if you’re not in here making money then you don’t have not money to pay the bills,” she said.
“It also helped me flourish my business by purchasing hair to sell to the customers to generate more revenue,” Anderson continued.
This week marked Comcast’s announcement of the latest round of grant funding. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will provide $1 million in grants to support Philadelphia small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
“While we know that no single organization can solve historic and systemic inequities overnight, we are committed to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact and change,” Dennis Mathew, senior vice president, Comcast’s Freedom Region said in a news release.
“Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund offer the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women to help grow their businesses, create jobs and play a vital role in supporting our communities. This new round of Comcast RISE grants will provide more entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to scale their businesses and thrive for years to come.
From June 1 to June 14, eligible businesses in Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and the Twin Cities (Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.) can apply for a $10,000 grant at www.comcastrise.com. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, will be announced and awarded in July.
The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multiyear, multifaceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses and provide the resources and tools they need today and in the future. RISE stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.” This latest investment brings the total to $16 million in grants awarded as part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund initiative.
As part of the initial Comcast RISE Investment Fund program, the company previously awarded $1 million in April of last year to 100 small Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia and Chester.
“The effects of the pandemic continue to create challenges for our small businesses,” City Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker said in a news release. “This second infusion of investment grants, coupled with the hundreds of marketing and technology packages awarded in our city and the additional training and support provided through RISE, will help these businesses as they recover and rebuild to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”
To help drive awareness about round three of the program and provide additional support, training, and mentorship, Comcast has also awarded support to the following local non-profits: African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Independence Business Alliance, The Enterprise Center and the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations.
Comcast RISE is also investing in ongoing mentorship and resources to help businesses succeed over the long-term. The program has partnered with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability.
“Ureeka is proud to partner with Comcast RISE to grow small businesses nationwide with coaching and digital services,” said Melissa Bradley, co-founder of Ureeka. “We know there are stark disparities in access to capital and resources for entrepreneurs of color and women entrepreneurs. The additional coaching and digital resources that these businesses receive, in addition to potential monetary funding, will help these businesses gain valuable skills and opportunities that will help them move from survive to thrive.”
Comcast RISE has also awarded nearly 500 marketing and technology packages to small businesses in Philadelphia owned by people of color and women. To date, more than 8,000 Comcast RISE awardees have been announced.
