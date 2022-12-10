When Crystal Nelson decided to found West Philadelphia’s Philly Peace in Progress, she had one overriding thought that pushed her forward through any hardships: “We got to get peace, but we’re going to take the time to get that progress.”
Formed in 2020, Philly Peace in Progress is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young Philadelphians who have been impacted by violence in their community.
The organization aims to teach young people skills that will “help them not only resolve conflicts more healthily but also build resilience” in order to overcome “stressful situations, which the youth of West Philadelphia encounter often,” according to the organization’s website.
In providing outreach in order to teach beneficial life skills, Philly Peace in Progress said it hopes to “give … youth(s) the chance to crawl out of poverty, increase health outcomes, and experience greater satisfaction with life.”
Some of the services that Philly Peace in Progress has provided to the West Philadelphia community include an after-school dance and theater program, a clothing donation drive, and anti-violence education.
In providing creative services such as the dance and theater program, the organization will try to teach young people how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence by using performance and creative expression to educate and inspire, while providing emotional and moral enrichment.
“The mission of the organization (is) to improve the future of troubled teens and young adults around the ages of 10 to 25 years old by providing outreach services to them (so they can) learn and grow. Our services will be providing educational and cultural enrichment, and mentoring; (teaching) transformational skills which will help them to uplift their lives and show them a better path or a better future in their lives,” Nelson said.
According to Nelson, starting a project such as Philly Peace in Progress was the result of years of living in West Philadelphia and hearing about the kids in her community being affected by violence, getting sent to jail or experiencing trauma.
At a certain point, Nelson said she decided that she could no longer sit on the sidelines and had to figure out how to be a part of the solution.
“I just heard so much from people who are close to me, friends, family members, coworkers, (and) everything. It’s just like I heard so many negative things, things that’re going on about kids, and I just thought it was time to do something,” she said. “So I just thought that at this point where either (there are) the children experiencing violence on their own or having it inflicted in their lives, I just said I wanted to be a part of helping them to either make better decisions or to deal with the obstacles or issues that are happening or that are causing trauma in their lives.”
Once Nelson had this epiphany, she said it became very important to her to not be someone who just talked about helping, but instead to be “one of those who got up and did something about it.”
She explained that from there she quickly started researching how to create a nonprofit, and with the help of family and friends she was able to establish Philly Peace in Progress.
Nelson explained that with Philly Peace in Progress now established and growing, her hope is that more community members will be inspired to volunteer with the organization going forward. She said she believes that many young people in her community feel like nobody cares about them and she wants to be able to show them that there are people here in their own community who actually want to support them through difficult situations.
“(Often) they give up hope on their communities, give up hope on their lives,” Nelson said. “Hopefully we can help and give them better direction, better choices, and say, ‘it doesn’t have to be this way because there is a good world out there, there is a better place or better situation that you can be in. You don’t have to choose that role.’”
Moving forward, she said her next major goal is to locate and secure a permanent space for the group that can become a center for a variety of year-long community outreach programs. Nelson said she wants Philly Peace in Progress to become a permanent fixture in West Philadelphia that will leave a lingering impression on any of the youths who come into contact with it.
“Our focus is to listen to people, listen to what they have to say, work with people, whether they’re young or they’re older, but sit down and talk to them, get in their heads and things of that nature, and to be able to maybe take it one person at a time. To be able to change their life. … (Hopefully) they’ll be able to say, ‘I remember what Ms. Crystal told us, I remember what Philly Peace in Progress taught us. So I’m not going to go down this road because I already know what it is.’”
