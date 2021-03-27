Comcast plans to invest $1 billion during the next 10 years to help low-income Americans connect to the Internet.
Comcast’s announcement coincides with the release of a 10-year Progress Report showing that, since 2011, the company has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America to broadband Internet at home.
“Ten years is a remarkable milestone, signifying an extraordinary amount of work and collaboration with our incredible community partners across the country,” said Dave Watson, chief executive officer, Comcast Cable.
“Together, we have been able to connect millions of people to the power of the Internet at home, and to the endless opportunity, education, growth, and discovery it provides. Today, we are rededicating ourselves to this mission to ensure that the next generation of students in America has the tools, resources, and abilities they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”
The announcement comes as Comcast marks the 10th anniversary of its Internet Essentials program. The initiative offers home internet to low-income customers for $9.95 a month.
Locally, Internet Essentials has connected more than 520,000 Philadelphia residents, including more than 9,000 who have been connected to the Internet at no cost through PHLConnectED, the partnership between the city, school district and a coalition of businesses, schools and civic leaders, including Comcast. Throughout Greater Philadelphia, more than 840,000 residents have connected through Internet Essentials.
Comcast plans to invest $1 billion in additional support for its ongoing Lift Zone initiative, which establishes WiFi-connected safe spaces in more than 1,000 community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021; new laptop and computer donations; grants for nonprofit community organizations to create opportunities for low-income Americans, particularly in media, technology and entrepreneurship; and continued investment in the company’s landmark Internet Essentials program.
Officials estimate that these new commitments will impact as many as 50 million Americans during the next 10 years. In 2021 alone, Comcast estimates students will be able to complete more than 25 million hours of remote learning lessons to further address the “homework gap” at the hundreds of Lift Zone locations that have already opened or will open soon.
In Philadelphia, more than 40 Lift Zones have opened to support students who need a safe space for virtual learning while their guardians are at work. 100 Lift Zones have launched throughout Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey.
“The City of Philadelphia appreciates Comcast’s partnership and support for the PHLConnectED program which provides free internet for students,” Otis Hackney, chief education officer said in a news release.
“The scale of virtual learning that we are engaged in today, and of course, PHLConnectED, simply would not be possible for our schools without Internet Essentials as one of the initiative’s key internet solutions. I am grateful that Comcast has committed to continuing the Internet Essentials program for another decade and look forward to our continued partnership.”
Comcast’s new commitment comes on the heels of a series of initiatives announced during the COVID-19 pandemic that reinforced the company’s commitment to addressing the digital divide and the homework gap by upping speeds to 50 Mbps downstream without changing the program’s monthly price.
