For Pam Thornton, the founder of Pound Cake Heaven, crafting sweet treats for her community is a way to pass down her family legacy to the next generation.
Founded in 2012, Pound Cake Heaven is a family-owned and operated bakery that specializes in themed cakes, such as birthday and wedding cakes, and makes everything from scratch, by hand, only using fresh ingredients without preservatives.
Operating in both Kensington and Yeadon, the custom cake shop’s motto is: “Everything is better with cake!”
According to Thornton, the origin of the business began while she was serving in the Navy, when she realized that she had a special proclivity for baking cakes. Thornton said that she had gotten this talent from her mother, who had always baked while she growing up, delighting her family with delicious baked goods.
Inspired by her mom and bolstered by the support of her family and friends, Thornton left the Navy to pursue a career baking cakes and in 2012 she opened Pound Cake Heaven’s first location.
Thornton now runs the business with the aid of most of her family members, including her husband and daughters, who she says help her to always feel comforted that the business is in good hands when she can’t be there in person to steer the ship.
The business was able to open its second location in Kensington when Thornton participated in and won a small business competition whose prize was a brick and mortar storefront and seed money for the new operation.
Since opening the Kensington location, Thornton said there have been some hurdles involving the storefront but that she feels that it is important to show the community that her business is there for them.
“We had to re-win the confidence of the community (so they knew) that we were going to stay open and be open for them. That’s the challenge. The challenge is winning the confidence of the community,” Thornton said. “It’s important that they know that they have somewhere they can go to get their homestyle treat, like a birthday cake, right there in their own neighborhood.”
Thornton said that even though she has run into her fair share of adversity since opening Pound Cake Heaven, it has been her ambition and pride in running a business that she loves with her family around her that keeps her going.
“We are a small minority-owned business, and I run into so many roadblocks as a result. Being female-owned business, doors are not always open for us, but because of my ambition, I keep going. Because of what I love to do, I keep going. Right now, I’m going through a small struggle because we had a hard winter, but I’m still standing, and I’m going to keep trying to be where I am,” Thornton said.
Moving forward, Thornton said she is hoping that Pound Cake Heaven can be a generational business that will eventually move into the hands of her children, who she said have shown their own talents in baking.
“I’ve learned that it takes perseverance, patience, perseverance to be able to run a business, because I did come in blindsided. That all I would have to do is decorate cakes, and that’s it once I got all my paperwork done. But to my surprise, it was harder than that. You have a lot of small details running the business, and if you come in the door understanding that, you’ll be OK.”
