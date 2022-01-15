Black- and brown-owned business often face challenges in securing working capital. With that in mind, a coalition of about 30 financial organizations have launched a program designed to help minority owned businesses gain access to loan funding.
The Philadelphia Growth, Resiliency, Independence, Tenacity Fund (PHL GRIT Fund) aims to build capacity of Philadelphia’s community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and increase access to capital while providing business counseling through professional services.
“Banks have never come together in this region to say why don’t we all pull together to help fix this systemic problem that we’ve had where there have never been enough investment in the CDFI ecosystem in Philadelphia to help small Black and brown owned businesses,” said Varsovia Fernandez, executive director of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network, which helped organize the fund.
The effort was spearheaded by the Greater Philadelphia Financial Services Leadership Coalition (GPFSLC), which was formed last spring through efforts to get the economy back on track amid the pandemic. The coalition aims to provide loans to 1,000 businesses during the next four years.
During the first phase of the multi-year initiative, GPFSLC members have committed to invest $10 million in new capital to CDFIs. The CDFIs that will receive additional direct investment in the first phase are Beech Capital, Entrepreneur Works, Enterprise Capital, WORC, Impact Loan Fund, Neighborhood Progress Fund and VestedIn.
In future phases of the project, support will be provided to larger CDFIs including Community First Fund, PIDC Capital and The Reinvestment Fund to deploy additional capital to support the effort.
The GPFSLC has set a goal to raise an additional $10 million in pooled philanthropy to build the capacity of these CDFIs which will be managed by the Pennsylvania CDFI Network. The Network will provide support for the seven emerging CDFIs to enhance loan loss reserves and operations, including hiring and training new staff and upgrading technology to enhance services provided to businesses.
Banks have worked together to contribute to GPFSLC’s GRIT Fund’s capital component. Fulton Bank has created a loan participation arrangement to allow local, minority and regional banks to contribute and maximize investments.
Bank of America has committed an initial leadership gift to seed the philanthropic fund with Customers Bank, Fulton Bank, JP Morgan Chase, M & T Bank, PNC Bank, Univest, Wells Fargo and WSFS also contributing in the initial phase. The Philadelphia Foundation’s Frances P. Kellogg Fund has also committed to support GPFLSC’s work. The effort has also attracted minority depository institutions, Asian Bank and United Bank of Philadelphia.
“We’re all well familiar of the fact that Philadelphia is leading the country in deep poverty. One of the pieces tied to that from an economic standpoint is a lot of minority-owned businesses have more challenges in raising and accessing the needed capital to thrive and to survive,” said Jim Dever, president of Bank of America and co-chair of the coalition.
“So all the various financial service companies that are part of this coalition, we’re all already deeply involved in investing in our communities, but because we feel that the need in the greater Philadelphia region is even more dire than in many other parts of the country we thought it important to come together to figure out a way how we can all collectively do more.”
“We want to make sure that this is not one time funding,” he continued. “We are building a platform and a fund that will be sustainable for years and years to come.”
The new fund is being hailed by Trina Benjamin, owner of TWB Cleaning Contractors.
“I think the initiative is excellent,” said Benjamin, whose business specializes in providing commercial, construction and public space cleaning services. “There are other business owners like myself who really need that support with building that infrastructure and I believe that money from GRIT can assist Black and brown business with that because a lot of times we experience a lot of challenges.”
“Capital is always that thing that we need to get to that next level, whether it’s equipment, payroll, training or whether its upgrading systems and technology,” she continued. “I think that the additional financial support through the CDFIs and the GRIT program can really help small businesses get to the next level.”
When Benjamin needed capital for payroll and equipment after securing a large contract, she turned to Beech Capital for assistance in 2017.
“We needed different things in order to sustain that contract and I went to the bank," she said. "I went to my credit union and nobody would give me any money and I found out about Beech.”
Beech Capital was instrumental in helping to improve her credit score, strengthen her financial position and obtain two loans. Benjamin said working with Beech Capital has prepared her for the future possibility of receiving a line of credit from a banking institution.
Kenneth Scott, president of Beech Capital, addressed the role CDFIs play in supporting small business owners.
"We’re actually trying to work with people and build up communities," he said. "So that is the importance of CDFIs and the work that Beech is doing."
Scott said he sees a great need for capital.
"I am seeing a lot of entrepreneurship taking place," he said. "There are a lot of people who are thinking of new opportunities who are seeking out capital for new ventures."
