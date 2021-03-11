The Clear Vision Impact Fund plans to start making loans to businesses that are either minority-owned or serve underperforming communities that have experienced a persistent lack of capital to support economic growth.
Clear Vision was founded by Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, a U.S. investment bank certified as both a minority-owned and women-owned enterprise.
Clear Vision has obtained commitments of $100 million of the planned $250 million fund, which was announced in August 2020 with an initial capital commitment from Microsoft Corporation. Other leading global corporations that now have made capital commitments to the fund include Apple, Comcast Corporation, Constellation Brands and eBay.
“The members of the Siebert Williams Shank and Clear Vision Impact Fund teams are gratified to have received the support and confidence of these industry-leading corporate partners that have enabled this important mission,” Christopher J. Williams, principal of Clear Vision’s general partner and chairman of Siebert Williams Shank & Co, said in a news release.
“We look forward to enhancing the economic prospects for the diverse community members that will benefit from the economic growth that is made possible through this critically important investment initiative.”
The Philadelphia-based Comcast Corporation has made a $25 million investment in the fund.
“Suzanne, Chris, and team have created an incredible platform to provide minority-owned businesses operating in underserved markets with immediate and much needed capital at a critical time,” said Mike Cavanagh, chief financial officer, Comcast Corporation.
“We hope that our $25 million investment in the Clear Vision Impact Fund and ongoing great partnership with Siebert Williams Shank & Co. will have a meaningful impact on diverse communities nationwide, as our company continues to accelerate its efforts to address systemic inequality and create a more equitable society.”
“Minority-owned businesses are under-represented in our industry and many other business segments as pervasive and systemic barriers have existed for these companies and their leaders for far too long,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ president and CEO.
“We are proud to partner with Siebert Williams Shank & Co. and the other companies that have joined together through the Clear Vision Impact Fund to play a role in creating meaningful progress. By working together and committing to sustained action, we can provide more equitable opportunity for these businesses, their employees, and the communities they support.”
“EBay’s purpose is to empower people and create economic opportunity for all,” said eBay’s Interim CFO, Andy Cring.
“We are proud to help further this purpose by investing $25 million in the Clear Vision Impact Fund to bolster small and medium sized businesses that are based in, or serve, underserved communities nationally.”
“We’re pleased to see the progress with the Clear Vision Impact Fund and that our investment, along with others, helped reach this important milestone,” said Tahreem Kampton, treasurer and chief information officer at Microsoft.
The fund is targeting businesses that:
Are majority owned/controlled by minorities (with an emphasis on African American and Latino) or operate in, service, employ under-represented populations.
Have $5 million to $150 million in revenue.
Have a two or more year operating history.
Have $1 million-plus in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or substantial tangible asset collateral and history of or path to profitability.
For information about the fund, email contact@clearvisionimpact.com
