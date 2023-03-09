The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce has chosen six organizations to receive a combined total of $750,000 as a part of the PHL: Most Diverse Tech Hub initiative.
The initiative, formed in 2020, is focused on positioning the city as one of the most prominent and diverse tech hubs in the country by “investing in organizations and programs that enhance technology skills for the future talent pipeline, provide resources to startup tech businesses, enhance the Philadelphia Tech Industry Partnership and generate partnerships between local colleges and universities including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” according to a news release.
"We are committed to ensuring Philadelphia’s tech talent pool grows equitably to reflect the diversity of our residents," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "The PHL: Most Diverse Tech Hub initiative is now in its third year of investments to increase access, economic mobility and opportunity for all."
“Philadelphia has all the ingredients to become a national leader in fostering a more diverse, innovative tech sector," Kenney said. "The goal is to enhance technology skills for the future talent pipeline, enabling more Black and brown Philadelphians — young adults and adults — to be trained with the skills they need to succeed in one of the fastest growing and world-class industries. Our administration looks forward to the positive impact that these investments will have this year and in years to come.”
The initiative, now in its third year of investments, focused on pitches from organizations that promised to put forth “innovative programming” in three categories:
Tech talent pipeline development
This focus area awarded funding to candidates with a variety of goals: retaining Black or brown residents in higher education and offering those students chances to gain tech employment, creating pipelines for career opportunities and training for underrepresented populations, establishing connections with universities and education providers, and establishing initiatives that connect HBCUs to employer pipeline internships, among others.
The organizations chosen in this category include Venture for America, Coded by Kids, and Diverse Force, which each received a $100,000 award.
Most diverse tech startup pitch competition
This focus area looked for organizations that would “invest in underrepresented startup founders” through a pitch competition that would provide “growing capital or seed funding for black and brown tech companies.”
The organizations chosen for this category include the Enterprise Center and Mom Your Business, which each received a $125,000 award.
Tech industry partnership management
This focus area awarded funding to a company that will manage the Philadelphia Tech Industry Partnership, which consists of more than 75 tech companies that will join as a network.
The organization selected for this award was Technically Media, which received $200,000 to manage the Tech Industry Partnership.
"We are committed to investing in our city’s long-term economic competitiveness in every neighborhood and commercial area while spreading our impact within the global economy,” Commerce Director Anne Nadol said.
"Alongside our citywide partners, Commerce will continue to fuel the inclusive growth of tech workforce’s skills and tech-based companies in Philadelphia. That includes by matching Black and brown talent — especially Philadelphia public school students — to local tech companies for learning and imagining innovative possibilities that can enhance the future of our city and region.”
