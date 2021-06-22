Center City is now home to a new Citizens Bank flagship branch that features a social equity-themed mural and community meeting spaces.
“This is flagship that really cements our Center City locations,” Citizens Mid-Atlantic Region President Daniel K. Fitzpatrick said during a grand opening event Tuesday afternoon.
“This is one of 45 total branches in Philadelphia of which 17 are in low- to moderate-income Census tracts because we understand that Philadelphia is about neighborhoods. We need to be everywhere in the city and we are, but it's great to have a flagship.”
The new financial center at 1835 Market St. provides an integrated banking, business and investing experience.
Citizens planned the new branch with consideration for the increased call for social justice and equity during the past year.
“We had the COVID pandemic for sure, but also the issue of social justice and inequality in our county came to the forefront and rightfully so,” Fitzpatrick said.
“They are challenges that we at Citizens want to embrace, along with the leadership of our city.
"This is about social justice, equality, equity, fairness. That's who Philadelphia is and that's who Citizens is as well because it's about everybody striving, doing well," he continued.
"Diversity is the greatest competitive advantage of Philadelphia."
The bank partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia to commission a social equity-themed mural that speaks to Citizens’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The colorful mural, created by artist Felix St. Fort, prominently features the phrase “we are all citizens.”
“The themes that they gave me during the pandemic, they were some heavy themes and I didn’t want to approach those themes in a way that would just bring me down," St. Fort said.
"So I was like let me keep it bright and very uplifting and give everybody an excellent opportunity to just interpret it in their own way."
The new center was designed with state-of-the-art technology for in-person or virtual meetings with advisers and bankers, along with seminars and spacious meeting areas for community and non-profit organizations.
“I know on behalf of Citizens Bank this location is a strategic one that in many ways is also very symbolic," Mayor Jim Kenney said.
“For decades, Citizens Bank has been one of city’s foremost corporate partners — a leader on so many fronts — providing top of the line banking products, service and advice to our residents, businesses and to the city itself.”
“This new financial center demonstrates what a marriage between smart business planning, vision and good corporate citizenship should look like,” he continued.
“What’s particular moving for me is that Citizens sought to capture the moments of the events that transpired across our county in the wake of last year’s social unrest.”
