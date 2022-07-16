TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
About 10 years ago, Crystal Burrell, saw the negativity in her hometown of Chester, similar to other urban areas. She decided there was a need to focus on the positive things that young people were doing there, especially in the music business.
So Burrell decided to start a blog called Themissingplug.com when she left Bloomsburg University, to focus on and celebrate the positive things that young artists, musicians and entrepreneurs were doing in the area.
“I was a blogger and doing interviews in my community with local artists and rappers,” Burrell said, often posting interviews on YouTube and other social media platforms.
“Through that I started having my own brand events,” she said. “In 2015 is when I had my first show it was called ‘Deeper than Rap’.”
Not long after the show, clients started approaching her asking her to coordinate events for them.
Today, The Missing Plug has morphed into a budding event planning business, operating out of the Chester Arts and Technology (CAAT) Center, where Burrell is also event coordinator.
“Now it’s all about planning, creating and coordinating experiences, like weddings, award shows, business and community events,” said Burrell, 29. “I call myself an experienced coordinator and I can coordinate pretty much any type of event.”
In a video on the CAAT Center website, Burrell welcomes clients to the venue and invites them to book events there with her.
Tara Jones is president and CEO of the CAAT, a nonprofit group, with a 6,000-square-foot venue that offers programming for children, families and entrepreneurs and rents out space for businesses, nonprofits, along with family and neighborhood events.
Jones has also been a mentor to Burrell and her business.
“The Missing Plug is definitely a necessary business in the community of Chester and Delaware County,” Jones said. “We of course utilize The Missing Plug to help coordinate the events at the CAAT Center. She does a phenomenal job with us.”
According to Jones, one of its missions is to utilize local entrepreneurs to mutually help their businesses and the CAAT Center prosper.
“I have continued to mentor her in her profession and in general being a businesswoman and the ins and outs of making sure that her services are great and her professionalism is great and that everybody has nothing but good things to say about you, once you leave,” Jones said. “So that’s basically what I try to emphasize in our relationship.”
During the pandemic, when most events were shut down, Burrell had to do what a lot of other business had to do, adapt. This meant doing events virtually and looking for ways to supplement her income.
“I had to start thinking out of the box,” Burrell said. “So one of the things I did was a pickup and delivery service for people.”
At the end of June, The Missing Plug coordinated a fashion show, Burrell said.
“It was outside on the Avenue of the States in Chester and we built a stage in the middle of the street.”
On Sept. 17, Burrell has plans for her firm’s signature event, “The Missing Plug Awards,” at Elevations Event Center in Chester. The annual event recognizes business, DJ and photographer of the year.
“At that event we highlight and celebrate entrepreneurs and artists in the Chester and tri-state area. It is a red carpet event with live entertainment and photographers,” Burrell said. “Right now we are working on getting sponsors for the show.”
Last year, The Missing Plug had about 20 clients, Burrell said, but her goal is to generate higher-paying clients and to encourage other entrepreneurs.
“If you give people something that they are passionate about, that they can make money from that can fulfill people’s lives,” Burrell said. “Everyone is trying to survive working on their jobs and sometimes people don’t have time to work on their dreams. You can create a lifestyle for yourself and live out your dreams and you’ll be a lot happier.”
