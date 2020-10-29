Business leaders focused on the importance of ensuring there is inclusive economic recovery during Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s annual meeting.
Chamber Board Chair Susan Jacobson said the impact of COVID has only deepened racial inequality, marked by job losses, small business closures, that are disproportionately felt by Black and brown communities.
“I feel the weight of this moment to do something, as I know we all do,” she said, speaking during the virtual meeting held Thursday afternoon.
“We know that our communities and our companies flourish when every single person, regardless of color, gender identity, faith or culture has the opportunity and support they need to thrive in their work and in their personal lives.”
The Chamber spearheaded the Philadelphia Regional Recharge and Recovery Taskforce, with the goal of creating solutions to accelerate the city’s economic recovery and address systemic inequalities that exist.
“I believe that the recharge and recover efforts will position Greater Philadelphia and the work of this chamber as a national model in rebuilding our economy for everyone,” said Jacobson, who is the president of Jacobson Strategic Communications.
“What I want to make very clear is that accomplishing a transformational agenda at scale demands and unprecedented level of partnership and commitment from those of us in the business community along with our mayor and city council, civic and mission driven organizations, colleges and universities, hospitals and research centers.”
“We are in a moment where we have to work together,” she continued.
“That is how we will make a real impact in the challenges that we face in both creating jobs and preparing Philadelphians to fill them.”
Jacobson highlighted Bank of America, Comcast, and The Lenfest Foundation’s new $1 million investment in Coded By Kids as an example of the work needed to have an impact. The investment will be used to launch the OnE Philadelphia (Opportunity and Equity for Philadelphia) initiative. This provides the foundation needed for Coded By Kids to begin to address diversity and inclusion in tech and innovation with long term solutions that are designed to deliver sustainable career opportunities for communities of color in Philadelphia.
During the meeting, Marc Coleman, who chairs the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, moderated a discussion with Valerie Smith, president of Swarthmore College. The conversation focused on how organizations can support inclusive recovery in Greater Philadelphia.
Smith encouraged business leaders to reach out to young people and inform them about the career opportunities available in their respective fields.
“One action oriented challenge that I think would make a big difference is for members of the business and entrepreneurial community to begin to develop partnerships early on with secondary schools, two-year and four-year colleges and universities so that opportunities in these fields are made visible to young folks in the communities,” she said.
“Sometimes it’s hard to imagine ourselves in certain careers if we’ve never seen people in those careers who look like us.”
“I think that helping young people understand that these possibilities exist, be willing to answer their questions candidly about how you and your colleagues found these opportunities, being candid about some of the setbacks with what drives your passion in these fields – I think can make a difference,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.