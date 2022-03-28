The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Paradigm Award is presented annually during Women’s History Month to a businesswoman whose outstanding professional and personal achievements serve as a model for success. This year, Donna L. Allie, founder and president of Clean Team Inc., was given the award.
Paradigm Award honorees are distinguished influential executives of profit-making enterprises with a strong local economic impact. Her leadership and dedication to a variety of interests contribute significantly to the socio-economic prosperity of the Greater Philadelphia region. She is respected in her profession and throughout the community for her commitment to excellence and her vision for women and future generations.
