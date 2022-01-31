The Center City Proprietors Association rebrands after more than 40 years of serving businesses and nonprofits.
The new Center City Business Association will serve as a chamber of commerce for all businesses located or doing business in Center City.
Founded in 1978, the membership organization will continue to support businesses and professionals and host events throughout the year.
“Since our founding in 1978, we have been dedicated to making Center City the strong central business core that supports the economic success of the entire Philadelphia region,” Suzette Munley, president of the Board of Directors for Center City Business Association said in a news release.
“Our new name more inclusively communicates that we represent all businesses and better reflects our mission and our members.”
The association seeks to foster communication, cooperation, education and services among the businesses of Center City Philadelphia and to promote the commercial vitality of Center City Philadelphia.
“At this critical moment in Center City’s recovery, we want to be sure that business owners, executives and professionals know that we are here for them,” Ben Frank, executive director of Center City Business Association said in a news statement.
“We will continue to provide them opportunities to revitalize and expand their networks as well as to provide insight and access to resources, through a wide variety of our educational workshops, panel discussions, seminars, networking socials and Signature Events."
"People love our events because we offer unparalleled access to speakers, decision makers and leaders who are shaping Center City,” he continued.
The organization hosts signature series events throughout the year including "Lunch with the City Leaders," "Women Changing the City," "Meet the Developers"and "Sustainable Philadelphia."
