As the leader of Civic Capital Consulting, Monique Curry-Mims focuses on bringing government agencies and nonprofit organizations together to create sustainable change in communities.
When the pandemic first hit, she lost the majority of her nonprofit clientele. Now Curry-Mims is in the midst of a business growth which led to the hiring of a full-time employee and an uptick in clients.
“Around the end of the summer, a lot of nonprofits were getting their footing back. They were learning how to adjust in the pandemic,” she said.
“So, I was actually able to gain a number of new clients who really focused on strategic planning and organizational development and how they can actually move forward, understanding that there were inefficiencies, understanding that they really needed to be of service and that they needed to adjust the way that they were implementing their practices.”
Curry-Mims said the pandemic highlighted inefficiencies in the work that community organizations, foundations and government institutions are doing.
During the period where she experienced a lull in business last year, Curry-Mims worked on an online platform which has since morphed into a new business entity named Empact Data Solutions, Inc.
“The purpose of the platform is to bring together all stakeholders around outcomes and impacts,” she explained.
“Foundations and nonprofits and institutions like city governments and hospitals, are able to hear from the community about what the issues are, what solutions need to be had and together through some online and in person convening, they are able to determine what the metrics are that actually move.”
“It allows for them to network and collaborate and align their impact not only for their personal organizations, so that they can understand what they are doing, but do it on a landscape level to really move a community.”
Curry-Mims said because there are so many problems and disparities that are plaguing communities, this new platform can be used to help solve issues for future generations.
The entrepreneur is gearing up for a Jan. 18 public crowdfunding campaign on iFund Women for Empact Data Solutions.
Curry-Mims has more than 15 years of business and leadership experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. She is a founder and convener of PHLanthropy Week, a week of community events that highlight best practices around community engagement, collaborative and inclusive philanthropy.
While previously working as director of development for Steppingstone Scholars, Curry-Mims participated in various workshops and realized that the local philanthropic network is very siloed. This led to the launch of Civic Capital Consulting more than two years ago.
“Often times the small, Black-led, community driven nonprofits that are doing the work aren’t necessarily getting the funding or they don’t have the ability to build capacity to really stretch their impact,” said Curry-Mims, who is a Penn State MBA graduate.
“So, I wanted to start a company that allowed for organizations to learn how to work together collectively and learn how to grow their capacity with the community voice in mind. Not coming to the situation with a solution in hand, but coming to the situation like we’re a nonprofit and we want to learn first-hand from the community what those issues are and what they see the solutions are.”
