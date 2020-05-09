Melissa Lamarre was spurred to help entrepreneurs after she grew up around business owners who needed help solving marketing problems.
The first-generation Haitian American hails from a family of entrepreneurs — her mother owned a beauty salon and her father ran a beauty supply store.
“I had a lot of friends and family members who owned restaurants and businesses, but seemed to always get stuck or would only be good at what they are good at, and not seek to fill the gaps at what they need for marketing,” said Lamarre, who is the founder of Workaholix Brands Inc.
She would help them attract more customers by coming up with creative promotions.
“It’s just something that I always did naturally because of the people that I was around. It was really about realizing, OK, I have a real skill and how do I put myself in a position to prioritize and monetize it,” Lamarre said.
She started out by doing freelance writing and public relations projects for clients, while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communications from Rutgers University. Lamarre officially launched Workaholix Media Consulting in 2012 and focused on clients in the entertainment space.
The company has since evolved to offer strategic branding and marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.
“I had to pivot industries within the past two or three years, because I was working mostly in entertainment with music and fashion clients and that was unpredictable and unstable,” said the 33-year-old native of Queens, New York.
“Now my clients are nonprofit and social impact businesses. For me, it was more of a focus on building my consulting business off of consistent industries and consistent clients.”
Lamarre launched a second business under the arm of Workaholix Brands Inc. in 2017. Mel’s Butter Blends is a line of natural personal care products made primarily from aloe and mango butter.
“I didn’t plan on starting that business,” Lamarre said. “I was just making a product for myself after I transitioned to having natural hair. A lot of the products that I tried didn’t work for me, or were too expensive or had some weird ingredients in them and I just wanted to focus on actual natural ingredients to put in my hair.”
After experimenting, she developed her first marketable product, which would become known as “Hair Crack.”
She started selling that product after receiving requests from her hair stylist and friends. She expanded the line, and demand grew as she vended at hair salons, farmers’ markers, expos and trade shows.
“The transition from hobby to business was a slow one,” Lamarre said, as she reflected on the brand’s growth.
“I waited for different indicators that I would need to grow over time. I would be selling out at events and not be able to keep up with supply and demand because I make the products myself. Different things happened over time that made me rise up and level up.”
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, Mel’s Butter Blends experienced an uptick in online sales, but Lamarre lost revenue as vending events were canceled.
“A big part of my revenue stream was the trade shows and expos that I would go to, but that has taken a hit since there hasn’t been any events for the past two months,” she said.
And since hair salons are closed due to business restrictions, Lamarre’s pending product distribution deals have been placed on hold.
The entrepreneur juggles running her businesses with working as director of operations at Ujima Developers, a social-impact centered real estate development company.
Ujima Developers has partnered with the Infinity Center in West Philadelphia to launch a popup makerspace to make face masks for essential workers and Philadelphia’s high-risk populations impacted by the coronavirus. They are recruiting volunteers to make masks for the Operation Mask On! Philly project. Their goal is to make 1,000 masks per week.
Lamarre says time management is essential to running her businesses and working for Ujima Developers.
“The fact that I’m doing things that I’m very passionate about and that are impactful — that keeps me moving,” Lamarre said.
“That keeps me motivated and it keeps me focused. I have goals and I have a vision for how I want my life to be designed and I don’t stray off that path.”
— Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
