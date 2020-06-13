Rikki-Quinn Renz was inspired to open a creative outlet after visiting a do-it-yourself wood craft shop.
So last year, she jumped at the opportunity to purchase AR Workshop Chestnut Hill, a DIY studio that offers classes for creating custom canvas, knit and wood projects.
Renz became one of the first African-American franchise owners of an AR Workshop. There are more than 150 AR Workshop stores across the country.
Renz’s two-story studio at 8607 Germantown Ave. sells retail items and features space to host events such as bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, fundraisers and company team-building activities.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, people selected craft workshops online and then visited the studio where a teacher provides instructions on how to complete a range of projects such as canvas pillows, wood boxes, knitted blankets and wall hangings.
But when Philadelphia’s businesses were shuttered as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Renz had to shift her operations.
“We had to completely change our model of having the in-person workshops to actually doing home DIY kits,” said Renz, a 42-year-old Philadelphia native.
They provided customers with the option of picking up kits, which included materials and written instructions, or having them delivered. And while some kits were sold, the shop lost significant revenue because of the shutdown.
Renz received a rent reduction from her landlord and deferred her business loans, but she’s still paying franchise fees. She applied for grants and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Disaster Relief Loan program, but has yet to receive any funding.
Renz is thankful to have a full-time job to fall back on during this challenging time.
She’s spoken with business owners who run similar businesses as a main source of income. Some have closed permanently, while others are considering their next steps.
“Some of them are single moms and they are really going through it in deciding whether or not to remain open another day,” Renz said.
She runs the business’s back-end operations while working full-time as the director of Contract and Supplier Services at Temple University Hospital. Renz spends her evenings and weekends at the shop, while her mother, Jill Allem, manages the store.
“I thought at first that if I had a job and a business that I wasn’t giving 100% to either one, but because of the support system that I’ve created for the store, I do believe that I am able to give both of them the attention that they deserve,” said Renz, who has a MBA from Temple University.
She re-opened the store on June 6. Due to the pandemic, measures have been put in place for customer safety, including setting up a sanitation station, reducing the number of people who can participate in a workshop and having customers use disposable materials.
Customers are trickling in.
“It’s slow, but people are starting to venture out and try to do things again,” Renz said.
She enjoys interacting with her customers and seeing how they react after completing a project.
“You feel such a sense of accomplishment, because you went in thinking that it’s not going to look like the picture,” Renz said.
