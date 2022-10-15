When life and health coach Leslie Crudup faced a pandemic that shut down in-person contact with her clients, she thrived and expanded her offerings.
“It was ... not what a life coach does during a pandemic, but what does a small business do during a pandemic?” she said. “How do you survive?”
Undaunted by the shutdown, Crudup moved forward with her dream to help others gain the clarity and knowledge to reach their goals — both personal and professional.
“I told myself I was going to stay committed,” Crudup said. “I worked hard to be a woman-owned, minority business.”
“The Business Liaisons” is her parent company and, under that, LCrudup Coaching. “We work with small business owners on a personal and professional level looking to build effective communication avenues with their employees and consumers,” the company website says. “We work in a capacity of one to one dialogue to uncover the unexamined opportunities for change.”
In addition to individualized coaching, Crudup offers four pathways: Bea Bold for young and elderly men, Bea Brilliant for teens and young adults, Bea Love for seniors and Bea Extraordinary for women over 40. Each program is an homage to her mother, Beatrice Webb — also a businesswoman — who died in 2018 at 81.
In addition to a bachelor’s degree from Penn State and a master’s from the University of Phoenix, Crudup has health and life coaching certifications from the International Coaching Federation and the Health Coach Institute. She also has diversity/equity/inclusion certifications from eCornell.
Crudup was recognized as a “2020-2021 Influencer” by the International Association of Women, a global networking platform, which said she is “acknowledged as a leader in entrepreneurship.”
Before entering the coaching field, Crudup worked in the mortgage industry and had a marketing business on the side.
“I decided I wanted to take it to another level in about 2018,” Crudup said.
She said that her mother taught her a lot about forgiveness, being her authentic self and how to walk in her purpose.
“It became clear to me that I had to be here for someone else. If I can help someone move through a challenge, then why else are we here?” Crudup said. “This is what I’m here for.”
As a health coach, she deals with clients’ diet, exercise and some mental health issues, ensuring that they are physically capable of sustaining themselves to reach their goals. She also incorporates her Buddhist practice into her life and business.
“My practices are based on mindfulness and being intentional,” Crudup said.
She said that she tells her clients that in order to realize their potential and be the best they can possibly be, they have to find balance.
“We’re all going out the same door. Be compassionate. Be kind,” Crudup said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.