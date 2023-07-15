According to Sherrill Mosee, the founder and CEO of MinkeeBlue, the idea to open her own business was initially sparked by both her background in engineering and her frustrations with the limitations inherent to most modern purses.
First opened in 2014, MinkeeBlue is a travel and work bag brand that focuses on providing bags for “busy women on-the-go” that are “functional and stylish with compartments for everything a busy woman needs throughout her day,” according to MinkeeBlue’s website.
“There’s been a lot of challenges, but there (have also been) a lot of great wins and successes that have just come out of me persevering through those challenges and failures. I’m growing my business year after year, so there are some things that are coming down the pipe that I end up excited to share just because I was able to push towards those challenges and not give up. The key is to not give up, because if you give up, you’ll never see the successes coming down the road,” said Mosee.
According to Mosee, the idea for her bag brand initially grew from a thought she had while working at her former non-profit: why were all of the mothers she was interacting with carrying so many bags at once?
“While I was working with the (non-profit), I would see moms carrying their diaper bag and book bag and their purse, I was like, ‘hey, I’m doing the same thing. I’m carrying two or three bags, struggling with all the bags.’ That contributed to the idea as well, seeing all of the moms carrying so many bags in addition to my own experiences. And I would watch women on the train carry their bags. So I knew that there was something there in there that was a problem that needed to be solved,” said Mosee.
So, Mosee said she decided to use her background in engineering to design and create her own solution to this multi-bag problem she had become aware of and soon MinkeeBlue was born.
“Engineering is really all about solving problems. And I love to do that. I love trying to figure things out and get things to work in a certain way. (In many ways), my mindset and the whole engineering background definitely contributed to me moving forward and figuring out how this new bag would work,” said Mosee.
As far as the lessons she has learned since becoming a small business owner, Mosee said that she learned early on that the hardest aspects of getting her brand off the ground would be gaining an understanding of the costs of launching the business and creating the marketing strategies that become integral to getting a business like hers into the public marketplace.
“The thing really is (it’s tough), understanding the cost. I had no idea how expensive this whole business would turn out to be. So understanding the cost and then understanding how to run the business. Because after you go through the process of designing the bag, making the bag and manufacturing as hard as that was, it’s actually the easiest part of the business,” said Mosee.
“The hardest part is selling. Because up to this point, I really had control of what I was doing, step by step. But once I got the product in hand, I can’t make people buy it. There’s no control there, so the whole marketing thing is a whole ‘nother level.”
At the end of the day, Mosee said she hopes that her MinkeeBlue brand will become synonymous with her specially designed bag and will continue to grow internationally.
“One of the beautiful things about starting a business is building a brand. It’s a beautiful thing when people know the brand well enough so they know what it stands for and what it does. So that’s what I want to build. I want to build this brand so that people will recognize what the bag does just by its name. And I’m doing that,” said Mosee.
