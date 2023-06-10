Coffee Cream & Dreams is located at 1436 Fairmount Avenue and owned by partners Sonja West and Stephanie Ford customers Anthony Banks and Aletha Banks enjoyed their coffee break. — PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Coffee Cream & Dreams is located at 1436 Fairmount Avenue and owned by partners Sonja West and Stephanie Ford customers Anthony Banks and Aletha Banks enjoyed their coffee break. — PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Coffee Cream & Dreams is located at 1436 Fairmount Avenue and owned by partners Sonja West and Stephanie Ford. — PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
For Stephanie Ford, the co-owner of Coffee, Cream & Dreams, the best part about opening a coffee shop has been watching her dream of starting her own business grow from just a few jotted down words in her notes to a thriving reality.
First opened in 2019, Coffee, Cream & Dreams is a café located in Fairmount that focuses on providing a comfortable and inviting environment to coffee drinkers and offers espresso drinks, tea, and fresh-squeezed lemonade as well as grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches.
“Here at Coffee, Cream & Dreams, we’d like to really provide an experience for people more than it just being a coffee shop. We make sure that we greet each customer when they come in and that we’re saying goodbye when they leave. We like to make sure that people are seen when they come in and feel welcome. So we’re intentional about making sure that we say hello. That leads to other conversations most times, so we want it to be a (place where) when people leave, they feel like they have an experience and not just went to a place to get a cup of coffee,” said Ford.
According to Ford, the initial idea to open the business was one she had been toying with for years as an avid coffee drinker who had fallen in love with the experience of visiting coffee shops in her youth. It wasn’t until she was given the opportunity to leave her long-time career as a legal assistant that Ford reached out to Coffee, Cream & Dreams’ future co-owner, Sonja West, with her crazy idea.
“So I decided to take the layoff from my job as a legal assistant and I reached out to Sonya, who I knew was retiring from Verizon, just sent her a text (about) Coffee, Cream & Dreams and she basically said, ‘Call me’. In 2016 I had come up with the name, just kind of jotting it down and playing with some names and just kind of held onto it in the note section on my phone. From there, we just kind of put our heads together and figured out how we could make it happen. It was some work, it took some time and searching around the city for locations and things of that sort, but we found a great location in Fairmount and opened up there on October 7, 2019.”
But it wasn’t long after opening that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 would force the fledgling business to close, an experience that Ford said was difficult to comprehend at the time but ultimately ended up showing her the strength of the community around her.
“We have so many regulars that we see so much that we know their drinks, we know their dogs, we know their kids. It’s definitely a good community; we actually learned that early on during the pandemic. We were initially shut down for like the weekend and then we opened back up that Monday, just pivoted a little bit (and) we were able to stay open just taking online orders. But the community was great, really rallied around us, buying gift cards for later, just because. People were really happy to be able to walk to get coffee after the initial scare. (Somehow), it really worked out for us.”
Since opening the coffee shop, Ford said that one of the biggest lessons she’s learned so far has been the importance of consistency and making sure that customers can expect a certain level of quality when they visit the café. As a first-time business owner, Ford said that beyond maintaining consistency her biggest piece of advice for someone looking to start their own business is to just go for it.
“My advice would be to do it. We did it with no experience. My motto in life is, ‘if it doesn’t work, you can do something else, but at least you can say that you tried’. So just do it. Don’t think so much about it. Although we didn’t have a plan, we figured it out. And in life you can figure things out if you really want to do it. If it’s meant to be, it’s going to be. So my advice would be to just do it. If you can figure out how you can manage your household and live, and not that there won’t be tough times, but if it’s something that you really want to do, my advice is always to do it. Open up the coffee shop.”
At the end of the day, Ford said that she’s particularly happy to have the opportunity to see her dreams come to life and can’t wait to see what challenges and rewards await her in the future.
“My favorite part is taking on a challenge and succeeding at that challenge. So I can look back and say, ‘I wanted to do this, I tried to do it and I did it’. This was a dream for me that I had talked about for years. All my friends knew that I wanted to open a coffee shop, but I never had a plan. I did come up with a name in 2016, but really didn’t have a concrete plan. But I just knew that because I love coffee shops, that I wanted to open a coffee shop. So it’s a good feeling to be able to pursue a dream, and then fulfill that dream. So here I am today (living in) this dream of opening the coffee shop, owning my own coffee shop. It’s a good feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.