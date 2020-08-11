Local organizations are working to ensure that minority-owned businesses get a piece of the recovery pie as the Philadelphia economy rebuilds.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is leading a task force to accelerate the region’s economic recovery and address systemic inequalities.
“A lot of the calls that I am on now are [with] businesses talking about how can we increase our diversity, equity and inclusion numbers,” said William Carter, the chamber’s vice president of government affairs.
“We want to be known as a place where we invest in Black and brown businesses. That’s what we want to promote. That is what we know is going to change our city from a tale of two cities to one city that is an example of diversity, equity and inclusion for the nation and the world.”
The task force has also made a priority of ensuring that unemployed residents gain skills for high-demand jobs.
“We have a large sector of our community that is underemployed and unemployed and in vulnerable positions in terms of jobs that may be eliminated due to future of technology and the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” Carter said, noting that there are currently 150,000 jobs available in the region.
“We want to make sure that there are more positions to be filled and more people skilled to take the jobs that will be offered currently and in the future.”
Jeff Hornstein, president of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, said the city’s hospitals and universities can play a role in helping African-American owned businesses rebound.
The organization’s Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity (PAGE) initiative works to connect diverse businesses to the supply chains of major hospitals and universities. Hornstein said they have been pushing those institutions to do more purchasing from diverse businesses.
“We feel the time is right with the resurgence of the racial equity movement to really put pressure on big institutions and their supply chains because that’s where the money is,” he said.
The initiative is supported by organizations such as the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Chamber Chairman Steven Scott Bradley said it’s important that Black-owned business can bid on hospital and university contracts.
“There are 34 hospitals and universities that are spending close to $6 billion dollars, and only a small percentage is being spent with Black and brown firms,” he said.
“That could improve our [local] economy if we start getting opportunities to bid on these contracts. Our firms hire people from the neighborhoods. Our firms give people second and third chances. If they take a portion of that $6 billion and share it with some of the minority firms just imagine what that would do to the poverty rate in our city.”
Hornstein said the Economy League is also working with the AACC, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council and the Enterprise Center to create a capital pool to invest in Black- and brown-owned businesses so that they can achieve scale.
“There are tens of thousands of micro businesses in this market,” he added. “They are great for supporting a family but they are not going to get people out of poverty. Until your business is big enough to start hiring people, you don’t really move the needle on economic growth.”
