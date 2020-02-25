Jumping Jack Tax is one of the nation’s fastest growing Black-owned tax preparation corporations.
The company, which was launched in 2018, has grown to include more than 600 partners who prepare taxes for consumers across the country virtually or through in-person visits.
Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell, the husband-and-wife team who own Jumping Jack Tax, attribute their success to their connections through family and their other business ventures.
“People were really looking for this opportunity. We had ties and relationships with people who trust our brand and trust our family, but most importantly they needed a plan. They needed a blueprint,” said Chanel, a 25-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York.
“We send you to school on how to actually run a tax business. We help you from front to back and back to front.”
In January, the couple opened Jumping Jack Tax’s first flagship tax office at 3877 Dungan St. in the Juniata Hill neighborhood.
“The office is just used as a pillar in the community — just to add more validity and exposure,” said Donnell, a 25-year-old native of Philadelphia.
While the new office has attracted some walk-in traffic, Donnell said the majority of Jumping Jack’s business still is conducted on the computer through video calls or by going out to meet their customers in person.
He says that is how they’ve innovated the tax preparation industry.
“I don’t believe in recreating the wheel,” said Donnell, a former banker.
“I like to follow the wheel as it goes, but I’m just going to add my own spin to it. That’s how we as entrepreneurs are able to infiltrate into an industry and still be able to win.”
The Christian entrepreneurs own several other businesses.
Chanel created their first company — Sprinkle of Jesus. The mobile app has 10 million users, and small business owners can pay for memberships that allow them access to sell products and services to the app’s customers.
The couple’s other businesses include the Alakazam app; CurlBible, an online beauty supply distribution platform; and a credit repair company. The duo just launched a new fragrance line called Co-Founders that made its debut on Valentine’s Day; it is being sold exclusively through CurlBible.
Donnell says he regards entrepreneurship as a lifestyle.
“I don’t want anybody to believe that just because you have a good team or just because you have a good product or service, it’s going to automatically allow you to be this super CEO. It just doesn’t work that way,” he said.
“It comes down to your level of lifestyle. Entrepreneurship failures are going to happen, upsets (and) frustration and if you don’t know how to weather that and still need to do what you need to do because it is a lifestyle, regardless of the things that happen in your life, then you’re never going to win.”
Chanel and Donnell plan to open a new business headquarters in Philadelphia by the end of the year; it will house a second tax office.
