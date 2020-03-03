African American Chamber to host empowerment seminar
The African American Chamber of Commerce presents the seminar “EmpowerHer: The Price of Being the Strong Black Woman” from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at Marsh + Mane, 529 S. 4th St.
The seminar will be moderated by three Black women therapists: Dr. Argie Allen Wilson, founder and CEO of FAITH Inc. and co-founder of Connections Matter LLC; Sue Ellen Zhang, owner of Ivy Therapist; and Donnetta Watson, psychotherapist at the Ladipo Group. Refreshments will be served.
Tickets are necessary for the event. For more information, visit member.aachamber.org/events.
African American Chamber to host business seminar
The African American Chamber of Commerce along with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia will host a seminar titled “Protect Your Business” with Ziprick CEO Pratik Padooru from 12 to 2 p.m. March 11 at 22 Broad St., 7th Floor. Attendees will learn how to protect their business data and employees from cyber risks.
Registration is required and tickets are necessary for the event. For more information, visit aaccgp.ticketleap.com/protect-your-business/.
Hotel to host headshot
and resume pop up
Hotel Palomar Philadelphia is hosting a headshot and resume pop up March 6 at 117 S. 17th St. in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Attendees will receive professional head shots from In Between Rivers and Julia Rivers Photography. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and each one will last 15 minutes.
Attendees will also receive a complimentary resume review and mini-career consultations from Mindy Thomas of Thomas Career Consulting, Inc.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Career Wardrobe, a nonprofit organization that uses clothing and professional development to empower unemployed individuals to work.
Tickets are required. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/vv4w3z7
— Compiled by Chanel Hill and Ayana Jones
