Applications open for COVID-19 relief program
Applications open on June 30 for the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program. The initiative will provide $250 million in grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
Eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.
The application window for the first round of funding will remain open for 10 business days. Applications will continue to be accepted after 10 business days but will be considered for future rounds of funding.
For information, visit pabusinessgrants.com/.
Citizens Bank invests millions to promote social equityCitizens Financial Group Inc. has announced a $10 million commitment to promote social equity and drive economic advancement in underserved communities.
The investment includes grants and charitable support for immediate and longer-term initiatives aimed at supporting minority-owned small businesses, increasing awareness of racial disparities, and supporting underserved communities through technology, education and digital literacy initiatives.
The bank is also investing more than $500 million in incremental financing and capital for small businesses, housing and other development in predominantly minority communities.
Citizens’ commitment features new programs at the company to further increase leadership and workforce diversity while expanding awareness of social equity issues.
Task force aims to help businesses to recoverMore than 120 of the region’s business and civic leaders have joined the Philadelphia Regional Recharge and Recovery Task Force.
The task force is spearheading an effort to help businesses recuperate from the impact of COVID-19 and address the need for greater economic empowerment and equity for all citizens.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is hosting a survey open to all residents and businesses in Southeastern Pennsylvania to gather ideas and information to inform the task force’s work. These ideas will be included in a portion of the final report recommendations. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2THHB5Z.
Sustainable Business Network
moves to Spring Arts district
The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN), the region’s leading advocacy and membership organization for businesses for good, will move to its new location in the Spring Arts district on July 1.
The organization is moving to 915 Spring Garden St., Suite 502.
“As we approach our 20th anniversary, our needs are evolving,” says Anna Shipp, SBN’s executive director.
“Our new home reflects the future of our work and service to our local business community. The economic fallout from COVID-19 and increasingly louder calls for racial equity make our mission and strategic objectives that much more relevant” she said.
“SBN is stepping up our efforts to ensure our region rebuilds with local businesses, equity, and climate resilience centered as the primary tools for economic regeneration.”
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
