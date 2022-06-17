Intuit to pay restitution to 4.4 million taxpayers
If you used the commercial TurboTax Free Edition to file your taxes in 2016 and 2018 and were told that you had to pay to file, you could receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that you used the software.
Intuit, the company that owns TurboTax, will pay $141 million in restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers across the U.S. as part of a legal settlement, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced last week. The company will also suspend its “free, free, free” ad campaign.
James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.
Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning up to roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations.
The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.
According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.
— Associated Press
Philadelphia Post Office to hold career fairs
The United States Postal Service is planning a series of career fairs in and around Philadelphia, with the goal of hiring more city carrier assistants.
“These fairs not only enable applicants to work locally, but also enjoy the outdoors which is another benefit working for the Postal Service,” said Paul F. Smith, regional spokesman. “These positions pay nearly $19 per hour, but when you factor in a short commute to work, there are additional savings to factor in as well, such as no tolls, little gas, and your time.”
Job fairs are scheduled for:
Tuesday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Paschall Station, 7300 Lindbergh Blvd.
Wednesday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the main post office, 3000 Chestnut St.
Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Germantown post office, 5209 Greene St.
Friday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Doylestown post office, 8 Atkinson Drive, Doylestown
Friday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Torresdale post office, 10380 Drummond St.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
— Tribune Staff Report
TD Bank launches TD Workshop
TD Bank has opened a new retail store in University City that they say is part research lab, part brainstorm corner, and part community center.
The workshop is TD’s first test-and-learn facility, and the bank plans to use the space to get customer feedback before it rolls out new products, test new branch formats, and host financial wellness seminars and other community events.
— Tribune Staff Report
