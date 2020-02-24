Cheyney U. to host women’s business conference
Cheyney University, the Women’s Business Enterprise Center and the state Department of Transportation are hosting a conference for women in business from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the university.
Keynote speakers include Leslie Richards, general manager of SEPTA; Charlea Washington, compliance manager for the Lane Construction Corporation; Sirena Moore-Thomas, author and entrepreneur, SirenaSpeaks LLC; and Candace Waterman, president and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy.
Attendees will be able to meet buyers from organizations with opportunities for small women-owned businesses, join panel discussions on women in transportation and participate in special sessions for early-stage businesses.
For information, visit http://bit.ly/WBECEast25.
Citizens Bank holds small business contest
Citizens Bank is holding the third annual Small Business Community Champion Award contest in four major markets, including Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
The award will honor two small businesses in each market with either $20,000 or $10,000 to engage with and strengthen their communities and their businesses.
For-profit small businesses in operation for at least two years with up to $10 million in revenue can apply. Nominations are open until March 2.
For application information, visit http://bit.ly/CmtyChamps.
SBA offers grants for training military women
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding to deliver entrepreneurship training to women service members, women veterans and women military spouses.
Up to six awardees will receive a total of $300,000 in grants administered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program. The funds will help cover the costs of educating women service members and veterans, as well as women military spouses who are interested in starting or currently own a small business.
The SBA will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions related to the grant announcement. Call (202) 765-1264 to participate in the conference call. The conference ID is 13482739.
For application information, visit http://bit.ly/SBAGrants
Photographer to host workshop for entrepreneurs
Photographer Brandon C. Ballard, also known as Brandon Captures, will host a workshop to support entrepreneurs and creatives from 12 to 3 p.m. Thursday at WeWork on Ludlow, 1010 N. Hancock St.
Ballard will show the work he has done with entrepreneurs and businesses. He will also offer free head shots, and tips and tricks to improve business branding.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.