Bebashi – Transition to Hope named Champion in Action
Bebashi – Transition to Hope, a nonprofit community-based minority provider of a range of HIV/AIDS education and services, has been named a 2020 Champion in Action in the category of Inclusion & Equality.
The award, announced jointly by Citizens Bank, NBC10/Telemundo62 and The Philadelphia Inquirer, includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s work.
Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities, the bank’s program designed to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality in local communities. The program provides support for nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Zuul Kitchens acquires Philadelphia tech company
Zuul Kitchens, a “ghost kitchen” based in New York City, has acquired Ontray. Ontray is a Philadelphia-based online food-ordering service that supplies restaurants with tools to process delivery operations within their own websites.
In addition to acquiring key technology assets from the company, Zuul Kitchens has appointed Tyler Wiest — CEO and co-founder of Ontray — as its chief technology officer.
During the last four years, Ontray has processed more than $3 million in sales for restaurants around the globe. Through the acquisition of strategic assets from Ontray, Zuul can build upon Ontray’s online ordering tools to provide innovative ways for its restaurant members to receive and fulfill delivery orders.
Girl Scouts honor four local executives
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania has announced its 2020 Take the Lead Greater Philadelphia honorees.
They are: Mary Stengel Austen, president and CEO of Tierney; Brandi Baldwin, founder and CEO of Millennial Ventures Holdings; Sophia Lee, partner and chief diversity and inclusion officer of Blank Rome; and Eileen McDonnell, chairwoman and CEO of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company.
The four women will be honored at a ceremony March 3 at the Crystal Tea Room. The annual event also will highlight girl leadership and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
For information, visit www.gsep.org/takethelead.
Hispanic Chamber to mark 20th anniversary
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual fundraiser Alegria Ball from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 at The Union League of Philadelphia.
A highlight of the event is the Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards, which celebrate the growth and success of Latino-owned businesses and professionals.
Angel Correa, artistic director of the Pennsylvania Ballet, will be recognized as the Hispanic Professional of the Year. LUHV Food will be recognized as the Hispanic Business of the Year. And Visit Philadelphia “Filadelfia — You Gotta Feel It” will be recognized as the Corporate Initiative of the Year.
For information, visit www.philahispanicchamber.org/alegria-ball-2020.html
Philly Reclaim moves to new location
The Philadelphia Community Corps building material reuse center, Philly Reclaim, has moved into a bigger facility at 5200 Unruh Ave., Section J, in Tacony.
The new 20,000-square-foot warehouse will give Philly Reclaim the ability to expand its program offerings to include things like a tool library, paint recycling, furniture making and a sawmill.
The center seeks to create jobs through the reuse industries.
