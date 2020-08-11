Delco college offers career development courses online
Delaware County Community College is offering New Choices, a free online career development program.
During the two-week virtual program, an instructor will guide participants through topics such as resume writing, interview communication, how to use LinkedIn and how to determine and plan your career goals. Classes are supplemented with one-on-one sessions with the instructor.
The classes will be held on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday schedule. Sessions are available from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 18 through Aug. 27, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 through Aug. 27, and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 through Sept. 17.
To register, call (610) 359-5232 or e-mail newchoices@dccc.edu.
Philadelphia offers career readiness program for vetsThe Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs has partnered with nonprofit organization FourBlock to offer a career readiness program for veterans.
The free program connects veterans with Fortune 500 companies to get career advice, discover new industries and build the right network to find careers after military service.
Participants in the Philadelphia cohort will have the opportunity to connect with top companies in the area, including Comcast, Independence Blue Cross, JPMorgan Chase and PwC. Classes will be held every Tuesday from Sept. 8 through Dec. 1.
To register, visit fourblock.org/apply
Citizens Bank accepts Champions in Action applicationsCitizens Bank is accepting applications for the Champions in Action program.
The program provides financial, volunteer and public relations support to local nonprofits that are ready to further their mission.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 21 from nonprofit organizations focused on solving post-pandemic social needs through community-based programming. The winning nonprofit will receive $35,000 and public visibility in 2021.
Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx
SBA hosts virtual summit for military spousesThe U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual “Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The free event will connect military spouses with resources and information available to help them start or grow a small business.
Panel speakers will include representatives from the Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network, Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Dog Tag, the Rosie Network, the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Program and the Military Family Advisory Network.
The summit is being held in collaboration with Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes.
To register, visit events.hiringourheroes.org/d/37ql80
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
