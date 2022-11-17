With the holiday season quickly approaching, The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation has opened their first Black Holiday Pop-Up Market in West Philadelphia.
The holiday pop-up market is focused on highlighting over 30 Black-owned businesses, with a diverse range of products such as clothing, art, jewelry, home décor, candles and skin & haircare essentials. The market is at 26 S. 52nd St. and will be open from Tuesday to Sunday weekly until it closes Jan. 15, 2023.
Founded in 1989, the Enterprise Center is a Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to promoting “racial and economic equity by supporting the growth of diverse small businesses and partnering with West Philadelphia communities on revitalization strategies,” per the organization’s website.
Some of the Black-owned businesses taking part in the market include: Stories for Us Press, J Monae Design, Art & Soul Gallery, Orchid Beauty, Lady KR Crochet, Scented Shadows, Philadelphia Candle Co., Hair Grove Essentials, The Elm Shop, Donna Mary Soaps, Black Lotus Skin and West Side Framing Studio.
“As a longtime advocate for small businesses, I’ve worked with The Enterprise Center going back to my time as a state representative and now in Congress as a member of the House Small Business Committee. I think the pop-up market is a great idea and a positive thing for both West Philadelphia and the businesses,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in a statement to The Philadelphia Tribune.
According to Daria Williams, The Enterprise Center’s senior director for community, the origin of the pop-up market began with the space it currently inhabits, a property in West Philadelphia owned by the organization. With renovations on the building still months away from moving forward, the property was set to go unused until The Enterprise Center’s President Della Clark, had the idea to use the vacant space to help support Black vendors during the holiday season, and thus the Holiday Pop-Up Market came to be.
Once planning for the market began in earnest, Williams said that The Enterprise Center felt it was important to create a space where community members in West Philadelphia had the opportunity to feel seen and supported.
"I've seen so many people come in and just get really excited coming into the store. Many people said, 'We need something like this, right? We need something.' One of the vendors said, 'It's like a Black Macy's in here.’ She's someone who lives in West Philly and is vending in the space. … I think hopefully it helps them to see themselves in their community and know that the Enterprise Center is here to support them in … their community, where they work, where they play,” Williams said.
For Williams, the pop-up market represents the opportunity to take advantage of the holiday season to draw attention to the 52nd Street commercial corridor, which The Enterprise Center trying to revitalize with events such as this.
“I think with the holiday season, people are excited to shop. I think more than ever over the last few years, people are even more inclined to support Black businesses. South 52nd Street has been historically predominantly Black run corridor with Black-owned businesses all up and down the stretch of 52nd Street. So we're excited to contribute to that by having the space (there for) Black-owned businesses for the holiday season,” Williams said.
Even the vendors at the pop-up market can see the potential advantages that events like this can bring to the West Philadelphia business community.
As the owner of Lady KR Crochet, a business which specializes in home-made crocheted items such as hats and scarves, Khadijah Ramadan said that she hopes the market will expand the reach of her business and believes that events like this one are a boon for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.
“It has a good effect on communities: giving small businesses confidence in showing them that they can have their products in a store and be successful and sell, help us out with the economy, keep the money in the community, all kinds of things,” she said.
Ultimately, Williams said that there is a possibility that the Black-owned pop-up market could become an annual tradition if The Enterprise Center sees support from the West Philadelphia community.
“I think there's a possibility for sure. I think as we continue to do work in West Philly, if we see the space and opportunity and if this goes well and the shop will be open through Jan. 15, I think if it goes well, then there is definitely an opportunity for us to recreate it in the coming years.”
