After a successful virtual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19, the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit will be held in person this week in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The summit is the largest conference for Black-owned businesses, founders, and wealth creators.
“We are extremely excited about the Entrepreneurs Summit’s return as a unique in-person experience, with all of the most enduring and valued elements of the premier national event,” says Black Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “Black Enterprise is more committed than ever to our 50-plus-year legacy as the No. 1 champion of Black entrepreneurship to build Black wealth.”
A major headliner of the three-day event will be a sit down discussion with hip-hop mogul, actor, producer, businessman, and founder of No Limit Records, Percy “Master P” Miller, hosted by Graves Jr.
The goal of the summit is to provide access to the connections, capital, expertise, ideas, and inspiration established and aspiring Black business owners need to generate revenue, build companies, and create wealth. The summit will also feature engaging sessions, workshops, and one-on-one business coaching designed for entrepreneurs to help expand their networks and position their companies for growth and development.
In addition, the relevance of the Entrepreneurs Summit is heightened in response to the disparities revealed by the global coronavirus pandemic and a renewed sense of urgency around investing in Black entrepreneurship and closing America’s racial wealth gap.
Attendees can look forward to an abundance of speakers which include: Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics Founder and former supermodel Kim Baker; Wieden + Kennedy New York Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Marcus Collins; Maconomics Founder Ross Mac; SmartHustle.com Founder and CEO Ramon Ray; Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud; Lobos 1707 Tequila CEO Dia Simms, and many more.
Philadelphia will be represented as well with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee Shop and Bookstore Founder Dr. Mark Lamont Hill, Founder and CEO of FBF Body Zakia Blain, Senior Executive Vice President of Forbes and Founder of For(bes) the Culture Rashaad Lambert, Milano Di Rouge Founder Milan Harris, and Women in Media Global Founder Danielle P. Jeter.
Jeter, a Mount Airy native, will moderate a session entitled, “Build, Scale, and Operate a Million-Dollar Firm”.
“It’s easier today then ever before for Black entrepreneurs to become millionaires”, says Jeter. “With the right mindset, strategies, and access to environments, anyone can build a millionaire business and that’s what my panel discussion is all about. Giving attendees the game to thrive and build legacies to change the trajectory of our communities.”
Other sessions of the summit include: Tapping Into the Billion-Dollar Industry, Cash For Content: How to Capitalize in the Creator Community, Navigating Supply Chain Challenges, Understanding the Metaverse to Power Your Business, and more.
During the summit’s second day, several outstanding Black-owned companies will be celebrated during the Entrepreneurs Summit Awards Luncheon emceed by journalist Jacque Reid and headlined withthe inaugural presentation of the Earl Graves Sr. Visionary Award to President & CEO Suzanne Shank and Chairman Christopher Williams of the investment bank Seibert Williams Shank & Co. LLC. Graves Sr., who passed away in 2020, founded Black Enterprise Magazine in 1970.
“All of our Entrepreneurs Summit honorees represent the genius, resilience, and excellence that is the legacy of Black entrepreneurship in America”, says Black Enterprise Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer Derek T. Dingle.
The other recipients are: Teenpreneur of the Year — Trey Brown, Founder and CEO of SPERGO, a clothing brand headquartered in Philadelphia; Community Champion of the Year — Derrick Hayes, President and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks; and Business Disruptor of the Year — Kimberly McGlonn, Ph.D., Founder of Grant Blvd.
The summit takes place from May 18-20. For more on the events and registration information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/entrepreneurssummit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.