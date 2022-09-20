The latest economic reports indicate that many of the largest Philadelphia businesses are close to making a full recovery from the depths of the pandemic.
But many Black- and brown-owned business, especially the smaller ones, were hurt disproportionately by the pandemic and didn’t have as much access to the pandemic assistance known as PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans.
Consequently, their recovery is not as robust.
“You kind of have to split the minority businesses into two categories,” said Kenyatta James, director of PAGE (Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity) program for the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.
For example, James said, you have a part of the minority business community, some because of discrimination or without good banking relationships that were not able to access pandemic assistance.
“So that portion of the minority business community, which unfortunately was the larger portion, was hit really hard,” James said. “On the flip side, there is a portion of the minority business community that has built up those high quality banking relationships. I think that some of those are going to be on that listing of businesses that are starting to come back. Unfortunately, that is a smaller portion of the minority business community.”
That’s because they were able to adapt, either by increasing staff, accessing capital to purchase businesses or specialized equipment, James said.
Nevertheless, the PAGE program which James heads seeks to help small minority business get contracts with the city’s “anchor institutions,” which have much experience in weathering economic storms.
Many of these institutions include major universities, hospitals and corporations, spend about $2 billion a year in more than a dozen industries, according to the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia. But the group said that less than 12% is spent with Black and brown-owned businesses.
According to the Economy League, increasing these numbers could help minority businesses grow, create jobs and built wealth in historically under-served communities.
“They spend billions of dollars. We are working with them to review how they spend money. This is difficult,” James said. The program works with the companies, many of which typically are not used to doing business with smaller firms, to streamline the process for vendors.
The PAGE program was created with a three-year, federal grant from the Economic Development Administration and support from the Economy League, ImpactPHL and Investors Circle. So the PAGE program has its Hurdle Fund, which uses grants to pay for requirements that anchor institutions have to do business with them, such as certifications, equipment or insurance.
“The PAGE Hurdle Fund aims to eliminate these costs for entrepreneurs and business and business owners, who are navigating traditional business challenges compounded by COVID-19 impacts and the injustices of systematic racism that have inhibited capital access for Black and brown communities,” James said.
Businesses interested should contact Melina Harris at mharris@economyleague.org.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia has recovered 82% of the 125,500 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, according to a quarterly report on the economic recovery by the Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corporation, updated in September.
The report, showed that seasonally adjusted employment increased by 3,300 to 730,000 jobs. And the city’s total employment now is 97% of where it was in February 2020, which marked the beginning of the pandemic.
By comparison, the 11-county metro area has replaced 99% of its pre-pandemic jobs and the U.S. has regained all of the jobs it lost during that time, according to the report.
“The city’s shortfall of 23,100 jobs, however, is not evenly distributed across industries,” said Paul R. Levy, Center City District president. “Employment in professional and business services, financial activities, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade and construction in the city exceeded February 2020 levels on a non-adjusted basis.”
By contrast, employment is still below pre-pandemic levels in manufacturing, retail trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities, information, educational services, leisure and hospitality and government, Levy said.
Many of these sectors, such as hospitality, retail, transportation and warehousing tend to have higher percentages of Black and brown workers.
A 2020 report by Center City District indicated that the city has the lowest number of Black-owned businesses, relative to Black residents, compared to other cities on the East Coast.
According to a 2020 report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Black-owned businesses were twice as likely to close their doors, compared with their white counterparts, as a result of the pandemic. And a report by the Center of Responsible Lending, earlier this year, estimated that 95% of Black-owned businesses were shut out of the PPP Loan program, nationwide.
Since the figures came to light, several companies and groups have joined together to help with these problems.
In June, a coalition of minority groups and businesses including the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, DE; the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Laborers’ District Council, Urban League of Philadelphia, OIC of Philadelphia, Citizens Bank and Mosaic Development Partners, successfully lobbied to lower wage and business taxes. They cited, among other factors, the struggles of minority businesses due to the pandemic.
Other companies recognizing the problems that the pandemic heaped on historically disadvantaged business, was the Comcast Rise program, which in July, awarded $10,000 to 100 businesses for a total of $1 million. And in August, the Truist Foundation, said it awarded $2.25 million targeted to historically disadvantaged firms, to the Community First Fund.
Also, West Philadelphia business owner Derrick Skipper, of Capital Punishment Games, received a $10,000 grant from Amazon, as part of its Black Business Accelerator Program.
