The new Montgomery County-based Bilal’s Bakery and Deli is a true family affair since it is owned and operated by three generations of Bilals.
The eatery, at 723 West Ave. in Jenkintown, celebrated its grand opening last month.
With over 50 years of baking experience and education, James Bilal relocated his family business from Philadelphia to Montgomery County and has expanded the signature halal bakery into a deli as well.
The recipes for the menu items are passed down through generations of this family establishment. Items include carrot cake, brown sugar cookies, banana pudding, chocolate-covered dates, hibiscus tea, and of course their signature bean pies.
“My dad really was the one that inspired me,” Bilal said. “My dad had a cleaning service. He was the original owner of Paley House and Window Cleaning in 1944. A successful business owner with an eighth-grade education.”
Bilal inherited his father’s cleaning service after his father’s passing. “I kept my promise to my dad,” said Bilal.
He recalled how his father would encourage him to have a business of his own and something sustainable to pass down to his family. Today, Bilal is doing exactly that with both the family cleaning service and Bilal’s Bakery and Deli. Bilal is preparing his grandson to take over one day and is utilizing most of his time investing into his dream and love of baking by growing Bilal’s Bakery and Deli.
“My passion and craft was always baking,” said Bilal.
Bilal’s journey to culinary and food service is quite unique. Years before relocating to Philadelphia, Bilal joined the Nation of Islam (NOI) in 1969 while residing in the Manhatttan borough of New York.
“I worked as a window cleaner for my father. I also worked as a janitor in The Plaza, (a central location of shops and restaurants owned by members of the NOI).
Bilal was introduced to baking through his affiliation with the NOI. After some time he was promoted and started wrapping 2,500 bean pies a night during the overnight shift at The Plaza’s bakery, where he interned during the day- assisting bakers where needed.
“I joined the Nation of Islam when I was 17 and I got a job at a Muslim bakery in Corona (section of New York’s Queens borough),” Bilal said. “That’s where I met my wife, but I started baking there. ... And then we moved to Philadelphia. At that time we had two children.”
His wife, Antionette also had a passion for cooking that developed from her experience cooking in the kitchen with Lana Shabazz, who was Muhammad Ali’s cook at the time.
Together, they’ve invested in Bilal’s Bakery and Deli to create an opportunity to develop generational wealth for their family.
“I want to leave two things, spiritual wealth and economic wealth,” James Bilal said.
He said he believes that all of his work and past experiences prepared him for his future endeavors.
As he transitioned from New York to Philadelphia, Bilal got a job at the Marriott on City Line Avenue making French bread.
He then went to different bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region assisting bakers in Wayne, Conshohocken and Havertown. Bilal credits Swedish master baker Alf Winte of Scandia Pastries in Havertown for expanding his knowledge and teaching him most of what he knows.
“In my opinion, he is the person that actually taught me how to bake, even though I’ve been baking for 10 years before I went to work for him,” Bilal said. “I was intrigued by all of the unique, colorful and tasty Swedish baked goods he created. That’s where I learned so many secrets to baking.”
It was during the pandemic that Bilal and his daughter, Jamela Bilal, stepped out on faith once again to bring their traditional, homemade desserts and quality deli options to a growing neighborhood of businesses in Jenkintown that cater to the township and neighboring Philadelphia County.
Bilal’s partners in the bakery include his wife Antionette and his daughters Saniyyah and Jamela. Bilal’s granddaughter Rumaysa Gharbi and his grandson Abdul-Rahman work at the bakery as well.
“The bakery and deli is owned by my grandparents and two aunts, they are co- owners and then it’s me and my brother,” said Rumaysa Gharbi, Bilal’s granddaughter.
“We actually started in North Philly about 12 years ago,” Gharbi said. “That went really well and then you know, life happens. So we shut that location down and then now we started over again.”
“It was my grandparents’ idea to start this because they wanted to create generational wealth for the family. He (James Bilal) already has a business. My grandfather inherited it from his father, Reese Professional Cleaning Service. Now we have this, which is being set up for the grandchildren of the family. So we can inherit it like he did, with his father’s business,” Gharbi said.
“It’s challenging, but it feels satisfying, because I want all my grandchildren to inherit wealth,” James Bilal said.
Bilal said signature sandwiches are next on the menu.
“In two months we are going to start doing sandwiches with our own bread,” he said.
The family shares that as a Muslim family they’ve been welcomed into the community and embraced by their neighbors.
“A couple of customers have come in and said ‘we love having you here’ and we love finding Muslims being welcomed,” Gharbi said. “So it’s good to have a business and not just like a pop-up for something, but a business that’s forever. A business that’s permanent, Muslim and Black-owned businesses here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.