With the midterm elections looming, the Biden administration takes on high gas prices with a warning of a tax on major oil companies for "war profiteering."
The state of high gas prices throughout the nation has become a hot-button issue for the Democrats in the days leading up to Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The resulting drag on the economy has caused consternation from voters, nearly half of whom have said that either the economy or inflation is the most important issue in their vote for Congress, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll. But party leaders are hopeful that sustained decreases in gas prices can help sway the tide in their favor.
In a televised speech Monday, President Joe Biden excoriated major oil companies who have seen record-setting profits in the midst of the ongoing fuel crisis. In his speech, he suggested that if oil companies don’t do their part in driving down prices for American consumers that “they are going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.”
“It’s time for these companies to stop war-profiteering, meet the responsibilities of this country, give the American people a break and still do very well. The American people are gonna judge who’s standing with them and who is only looking out for their own bottom-line. I know where I stand,” Biden said.
As of Oct. 31, the national average price of gasoline stands at $3.76 per gallon, a mark that now puts the national average in range with previous levels that last held in early March. Gas prices overall have declined by an average of $1.25 per gallon over the past 139 days, with the recent precipitous drop in gas prices that began in June and ultimately cooled off on Sept. 20 standing as the fastest decline in over a decade.
Although in reality there is not much that political leaders can do to sway the tide of gas prices, Biden has taken multiple steps aimed at driving down prices in the last few months. He has released oil from the nation’s emergency stockpile and put pressure on oil companies with the hopes of reducing prices for American consumers.
White House economist Heather Boushey also made sure to point out that much of the culpability for the surge in American gas prices can be placed at the feet of Russia’s war with Ukraine and the resultant instability in the global energy market.
“The root of this is Putin's unprovoked (war with) Ukraine. When that happened, it led to just real challenges in global energy markets, particularly in the price of oil. Now, oil, that price is set on a global marketplace. Even though the United States produces a lot, the price that it sells at, because it's a commodity, is set on this global marketplace," said Boushey, who is a member of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers. "So as those markets were up ended, prices shot up, and that affected not just American consumers, but people around the world.”
In Philadelphia, the current average gas price is $3.996, while it was $3.584 a year ago, according to a AAA analysis. The highest recorded average price of regular unleaded in Pennsylvania was $5.071 back in June.
In addition to fluctuations within the global energy marketplace, one of the biggest drivers of the surge in U.S. gas prices has been the trend of U.S. refineries shutting down due to maintenance or as the result of accidents, such as an explosion at a Toledo, Ohio, refinery last month. But a large number of refineries in the West Coast that had been offline have recently returned to operations, which has led to a major drop in gas prices west of the Rockies, and as a result, the nation at large.
According to AAA, the national average pump price has continued to follow its recent trend by declining three cents over the course of the past week. The organization said that the major factors affecting this trend include "tepid domestic gas demand ad waffling global oil prices" while "much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too."
"The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed maintenance," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken pressure off the national average price."
Boushey also pointed out the strides that had been made in the struggle against rising gas prices and Biden’s determination to find a solution.
"Since their peak in June, gas prices have declined by an average of $1.25 per gallon. And this means that for the typical driver, they're saving about $65 a month, which is, of course, real money in the hands of American consumers all over the country," she said. "The president very much understands the challenge of high gas prices, and it's put a pinch on family budgets. And he has been very much focused on doing what he can do to keep prices low, even in the face of Putin's unprovoked war on the Ukraine that has upended the global energy markets.”
