Dominique Goss
Philadelphia native and corporate philanthropy veteran Dominique Goss is the new executive director of the M&T Charitable Foundation.
Utilizing her decades plus experience in philanthropy, she will now oversee the day-to-day operations of M&T Charitable Foundations which in partnership with M&T donated $33.9 million to nonprofits in 2021. Goss, a Temple University graduate, was most recently a senior group manager with TD Bank’s charitable giving, and a familiar face among Philadelphia’s philanthropic and community giving organizations. Goss is replacing a 50-year veteran of M&T and relocating the role requires a relocation to Buffalo, New York.
Jennifer M. Joseph
Jennifer Joseph will be the Juvenile Law Center’s first Director of DEI and Human Resources.
She is a community influencer who is known for her contribution to the Black and Haitian community in Philadelphia. She is a Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) executive with over seven years of experience in HR management and organizational leadership. Before serving as the deputy director at HIAS Pennsylvania, she was the interim CEO and HR director at a medical staffing agency on the Main Line. In addition to her human resources career, Joseph has served bi-vocationally as the lead pastor at the Zion Community Church.
In 2016, Joseph founded the Bi-Annual Women’s Fest Conference which is an empowerment event curated for women of color to equip them with resources and information to pursue their professional, educational, and business interests. Joseph has also sat on the board of the Haitian Professionals of Philadelphia and led one of the city’s largest Haitian-American youth organizations.
In March 2020, Joseph was recognized as a Woman of Achievement by Cribs for Kids. In June 2022, she was honored for her work with the Haitian community and given a citation signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Ashanti Martin
WURD Radio LLC has hired veteran writer and creative marketing strategist Ashanti Martin as its new general manager. With more than 20 years of experience as a journalist and communications professional, Martin will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing the quality of WURD and its content across its multimedia platforms and community engagement initiatives.
Martin will be responsible for achieving the company’s overall financial goals while growing its influence and impact in the Philadelphia marketplace. She will work closely with WURD President/CEO Sara Lomax-Reese, to build WURD’s multimedia platforms including 900AM/96.1FM, wurdradio.com, WURD TV, the WURD App, events, forWURD membership and its Lively-HOOD and ecoWURD initiatives. Martin will focus on building partnerships with corporations, nonprofits, foundations, and other stakeholders to expand WURD’s visibility and financial growth.
Martin’s experience spans newspaper journalism, higher education and start-ups.
Tasha Odom
The Juvenile Law Center announced that Tasha Odom as its director of operations. She is a finance and operations leader with an extensive background in accounting, finance, budgeting, and operations. Most recently, she has led nonprofit schools in best practices in accounting, finance, human resources and operations.
Prior to her leadership roles in nonprofit organizations, she spent 20 years working in all facets of accounting and finance in industries such as health care, marketing, multimedia, and client accounting services specializing in tax preparation. In addition to a career in finance and accounting, Odom owned and operated a personal training business for 10 years.
As part of the management team for Juvenile Law Center, she will be a strategic decision maker and implement processes that enhances finance, budgeting, and grants management and operations for Juvenile Law Center.
Odom has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Morgan State University and master’s of business administration in Finance from the Keller Graduate School.
