AT&T has teamed up with organizations in Philadelphia to promote economic empowerment in Black and underserved communities, as they face long standing social inequities and higher unemployment, issues exacerbated by COVID-19.
As part of its efforts, the company is contributing a combined $180,000 to four organizations – the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), MenzFit and West Philadelphia Corridor Collective.
AT&T is donating $80,000 to the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation; $30,000 to the GPHCC; $40,000 to MenzFit and $30,000 to the West Philadelphia Corridor Collective.
“The global pandemic combined with calls for reforms to promote racial equality present an opportunity for the region’s business community to work in concert with numerous public and private partners. We applaud AT&T’s work to promote economic growth in underserved communities in partnership with these organizations as well as their continued support of the Chamber’s Roadmap for Growth initiative working in commercial corridors and neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia,” Rob Wonderling, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia said in a statement.
“AT&T’s active engagement in the Chamber’s Philadelphia Regional Recharge and Recovery initiative to re-energize the regional economy as the area begins to recuperate from the impact if COVID-19 and address the need for greater economic empowerment and equity for all citizens is another example of their continued commitment to our city and region.”
The funding is part of a broader $10 million effort by AT&T to address social inequality through support for education and career readiness programs for underserved people, as well as cultivating Black technology development and entrepreneurship at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“We know there is much more that must be addressed when it comes to racial inequities across every facet of society – education, health care, economic opportunities and jobs – and across our communities, Marc Blakeman, president – AT&T Mid-Atlantic said in a statement
“We continue to work diligently in our communities to address education, workforce and other needs of underserved Black communities. At AT&T, we do more than just live and work in these neighborhoods. We also believe in them.”
