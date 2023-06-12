Southwest Airlines Flights

A Southwest Airlines plane lands at Long Beach Airport Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif. — AP Photo/Ashley Landis

 Ashley Landis

A warning as the Northern Hemisphere summer travel season kicks off: air rage is rampant in the post-pandemic world.

Recent unruly behavior includes a man allegedly pinning an American Airlines flight attendant to the cockpit door after an argument about vegetarian meals; an Air India passenger being restrained after trying to open the aircraft door and attacking crew; and Qantas Airways and its low-cost carrier Jetstar temporarily banning four drunk men in Australia for allegedly verbally abusing customers and staff.

Bloomberg News via The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.