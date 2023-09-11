One of Philadelphia’s most recognizable names has a new title at one of the city’s most recognizable companies. Doug Oliver has been promoted to senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs at PECO.
Oliver takes over for the retiring Liz Murphy. He has been with PECO since 2016, having most recently been vice president of governmental and external affairs, a role he assumed in 2019.
In his new position, Oliver will add strategic initiatives, work with regulatory bodies like the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, and PECO’s growing community engagement to his work with state and municipal governments, along with economic development and energy efficiency programs.
“I think the variety of experiences I’ve had, even since childhood, got me used to change,” Oliver said, noting he attended six different public schools in his first eight years of education. “You just get used to it. It becomes part of your DNA.”
Oliver has worked in different positions over his career, with many focused around communications. He has served in governmental roles for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare (now the Department of Human Services) and for Mayor Michael Nutter. He also worked over five years with Philadelphia Gas Works, interrupted by his mayoral campaign in 2015.
“The biggest change is change,” Oliver said of what he’s seen in his seven-plus years at PECO. “For many years, utilities have done one thing and they’ve done it really, really well, and that’s taking energy from one point and moving it safely and reliably to another point.”
PECO has seen infrastructure investments triple from $500 million in 2017 to over $1.5 billion. In February 2022, the company moved away from energy generation to focus strictly on generation. Priorities have also shifted in terms of community involvement, especially in workforce development and working to stop gun violence.
“The hallmark, from my perspective, has been watching that evolution internally, from a safe, reliable, natural gas and electric distribution company, to a socially responsible, environmentally aware, community connected, electricity and gas distribution company.”
Oliver is poised to again play a key role in a mayoral administration, albeit a few blocks west of City Hall. He understands PECO will be a major stakeholder for whoever is sworn in next January as the company continues to further invest in charities and local initiatives. He believes that with CEO Michael Innocenzo serving as chair of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce puts them in the “catbird seat” to further civic priorities, like job training for infrastructure work.
“Doug has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to PECO, our customers, and the communities we serve,” Innocenzo said in the June press release announcing Oliver’s new role. “This promotion is a testament to Doug’s ability to forge meaningful connections throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. I’m confident that he will excel and continue to move PECO and our communities forward, with remarkable vision and impact.”
In this role, Oliver will play a major part in how people engage and regard Southeastern Pennsylvania’s electricity company. When asked what he wishes more people knew about PECO, he responded, “They know we’re the company that sends them a bill every month for electric or gas. What I hope everybody learns about us, and it’s our job to tell this story, is that we’re involved in so much more.”
He hopes more people learn about their involvement in curbing gun violence, sustainability, and “advocating for policies that improve people’s lives in Southeastern Pennsylvania.”
