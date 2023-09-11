One of Philadelphia’s most recognizable names has a new title at one of the city’s most recognizable companies. Doug Oliver has been promoted to senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs at PECO.

Oliver takes over for the retiring Liz Murphy. He has been with PECO since 2016, having most recently been vice president of governmental and external affairs, a role he assumed in 2019.

