The one-time home to Kenny Gamble/Leon Huff/Thom Bell’s Philadelphia International Records at 309 S. Broad St. has been transitioning into the Arthaus condos complex along the Avenue of the Arts. It held its topping-off ceremony Friday to celebrate the construction crews who weathered the COVID-19 storm to build the city’s newest skyscraper.
Ryan Boyer, business manager, Laborers’ District Council of Metropolitan Philadelphia & Vicinity, said that during the pandemic crews took particular care to be spaced out physically and schedule-wise to ensure safety at the Broad and Spruce work site. “With the capable men and women of our crews we are known to get jobs done safely, on time and under budget,” he said. “Philadelphia is on the move.” Boyer added that “the levels of inclusion and diversity are like none ever seen.”
He credited Arthaus developer Carl Dranoff for putting unprecedented safety guidelines in place during the pandemic.
“When we work together and we’re purposeful, we can do it,” Boyer said.
The residential building will take the form of a 100-plus unit, 47-story, 524-foot-high tower at Broad and Spruce streets.
You can even watch the Arthaus construction in real-time at arthausphila.com/real-time-view/.
