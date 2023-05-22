biz-teamchildren052323-01.jpg

Team Children has helped many individuals and families to get low-cost desktops and laptops over the years. —TEAM CHILDREN WEBSITE

Are you a nonprofit, sole-proprietorship business, low-income remote worker or student in need of laptops? There’s an area nonprofit that has been making refurbished computers available for years and helping to make a difference.

Robert Toporek started Team Children, a nonprofit now based in Audubon, Pa., that has been refurbishing computers and distributing them at prices ranging from $75 to $235 for 25 years. The organization will be downsizing and relocating soon. Toporek said there are 100 computers left that need to be picked up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.