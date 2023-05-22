Are you a nonprofit, sole-proprietorship business, low-income remote worker or student in need of laptops? There’s an area nonprofit that has been making refurbished computers available for years and helping to make a difference.
Robert Toporek started Team Children, a nonprofit now based in Audubon, Pa., that has been refurbishing computers and distributing them at prices ranging from $75 to $235 for 25 years. The organization will be downsizing and relocating soon. Toporek said there are 100 computers left that need to be picked up.
Since 1998, the group’s technology project has evolved from distributing computers in one of Philadelphia’s most distressed neighborhoods to distributing more than 24,000 computers throughout the region and beyond.
The group has impacted the academic, economic, and social future of more than 80,000 people. The computers have gone to families, schools, organizations, veterans, first responders and seniors worldwide.
In addition, Team Children has given over 1,000 young adults the opportunity to develop technology skills through volunteer work.
Every computer has Windows 10, Office 10 programs, wireless capabilities, camera equipped and several learning links.
Toporek, a decorated Vietnam War veteran who runs the IRS-approved nonprofit, said he hopes to relocate and restart its technology program soon.
“We strive to ensure that anyone, from toddlers to senior citizens, can learn anything they want with a click of their mouse,” Toporek said.
According to the group’s website: “Our mission is to provide families and organizations with the technological tools they need to compete and contribute to our rapidly changing global economy. From distributing low-cost refurbished computers to families, schools, and organizations to providing the opportunity for young people and teens to learn the art of refurbishing computers, we have a remarkable record of accomplishments.”
A recent MBO study found up to 72 million adult Americans want to become “digital nomads,” pairing typical remote work arrangements with frequent travel, within the next two to three years. That’s a staggering 30.6% of all adult Americans, a remarkable figure that foresees massive lifestyle and “workstyle” shifts on the horizon.
Each person who picks up a computer is asked to write a letter on how they found out about the opportunity and how having one will help them. The letter can be dropped off before picking up a computer.
