As the month rounds up, April 30 marks the deadline for local entrepreneurs to apply for two key initiatives.
Entrepreneurs can apply to participate in Walmart’s eight annual Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in America.
For the second consecutive year, Walmart will hold its Open Call in a virtual format, and one-on-one opportunities to meet with company merchants remain available.
The event allows participants the opportunity to secure deals to reach customers through Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.com.
So far, more than 2,900 businesses have applied for the chance to pitch their products, and more than 9,300 merchant meetings have been requested for the June 30 event.
“We learned last year that offering Open Call in a virtual format allows us to reach hundreds more businesses and discover more American-made products that might appeal to our customers,” Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing said in a news release.
“Given the momentum of our recently announced $350 billion commitment to buy products made, grown or assembled in the United States over the next 10 years, we’ve seen even more interest in Open Call. Small businesses of all kinds will participate — and that’s good for them, Walmart, and our customers."
For application information visit walmart-jump.com.
Jack Daniel's launches program for multicultural entrepreneurs
Jack Daniel’s Neighborhood Flavor has launched New Beginnings: Make it Count, an initiative aimed to support multicultural entrepreneurs throughout the Philadelphia and Washington D.C. area.
The initiative is designed to empower Black and Latinx small-business owners during a time of unprecedented financial distress.
“As the financial impact on small businesses continue, it’s important that we remain dedicated to our consumers and friends of the brand — and what better way to offer inspiration to our communities than through a program that supports our diverse communities who have been affected by the pandemic the most,” Ben Osei, Jack Daniel’s field marketing manager said in a statement.
“It takes tenacity to persevere as a business owner through these trying times and we want to celebrate those inspirational individuals who form part of our communities.”
Three finalists from each area will be selected to win a monetary prize of $5,000 to assist with their business needs.
To be eligible, small business owners must be 21 years of age, or older; have a startup business (open five years or less); a music and/or arts business and a non-profit or community-based organization.
For the official rules or to apply, Philadelphia applicants can visit 100.3 FM R&B and hip hop, at rnbphilly.com
